Zac Purton hopes Group One winner Beauty Generation can continue his recent revival by recording consecutive wins at the President's Trophy in Sha Tin on Sunday.

The seven-year-old boy trained by John Moore may not be the strength of yesteryear, but he is the best-rated miler in the world and showed that he still has plenty of skills left by securing an eighth high-level win the last time, in the Jubilee Cup of Silver of the Queen of seven hairs.

With his confidence restored, Purton wants to see Beauty Generation repeat that effort within a mile of this Group Two event, ahead of what could be the final start to their brilliant Champions Mile career this month.

He said: "He has had a couple of great races this month, as the Mile of Champions at the end of the month could be his last outing."

"It was great to see him bounce back last time, and get some Group One dust in his career. Obviously not the horse he was last season, but he's still more than competitive if things go well for him.

"As he gets older it gets harder and that's just a fact of life, but hopefully he has another couple of great performances."

One of the factors behind a series of Beauty Generation losses this season has been the increased competition he has faced for the lead, something Purton believes will be crucial to his chances again.

He said: "People forget that he has the 2200 meter record in Sha Tin, that he has that bit of endurance and has been able to use it for over a mile to run other horses on the ground."

"He has such a high cruising speed that he can start. If he's back on the field and has seven or eight drop lengths, he has the ability to kick again and put in two other lengths, which is difficult to do. Up.

"This season he has had a little more competition for the lead as the other riders have come out to try to beat him. It depends on how much pressure there is in the race."

Waikuku, trained by John Size, has had the Beauty Generation measure in his last four meetings, a result that Purton fears could be repeated if his mount is dragged into an early battle.

He added: "Ka Ying Star has been running at speed speeds before falling into a hole and that makes us fall a little in a hole and prepares the race for a horse like Waikuku."

"If there is sensible speed, then it gives us a chance to turn the tables on Waikuku, but it will certainly be difficult to beat as he is the new kid on the block."

Although Beauty Generation may not be the easiest to train Purton, she prides herself on partnering with him on the track.

He said: "It can be quite tricky and you don't want to get close to his box, because he wants everything wild. He can take that aggression to the track in the morning. However, when he gets to the races, he is a beautiful ride.

"Fans in Hong Kong have loved Beauty Generation and really supported it."

"He was the first horse in Hong Kong to win nine races in one season and they were all group races. It is amazing the performances he has delivered."

Waikuku is trained by John Size, who retains the utmost respect for Beauty Generation.

He said, "Beauty Generation is the best miler we have, her record is superior, so as long as she is around she will be the best horse here. We will face the same problem again, Beauty Generation will always be hard to beat."

Elsewhere on the card, Purton expects Aethero to run when he makes his first start since finishing third in the Longines Hong Kong Sprint in December in the Group Two Sprint Cup.

He said: "He stopped very badly after the race and it turned out that he had a very strong fever and virus. It took him six weeks to get over that. He still only took a beating when he was found to be this phenomenal.

"This is his first race since December and he's a little undercooked, but it should still go well enough."

While fans won't be able to see Beauty Generation in Britain, there is a possibility that Aethero may make a trip to Royal Ascot in 2021.

Purton said of the castrated horse trained by Moore: "Aethero would be a perfect horse to take to Royal Ascot for the King's Stand Stakes or Diamond Jubilee, it is a horse that would go phenomenally well down the straight path.

"He is a young horse and although he would not be on the agenda for this year, maybe if he could talk a bit (for next year).

"I came and won the King's Stand Stakes in Little Bridge, so I'm undefeated there and really enjoyed the couple of days I spent there. It would be great to come back sometime."

A stumbling block for Aethero will be another trained racer in the form of Hot King Prawn, who was in a spot off Mount Purton in December and has a handy pull on the weights.

He will be ridden by Purton's great rival, Joao Moreira, who said: "We have to respect Aethero; he is young, promising and talented, so he deserves respect, but at the same time I am quite sure of my type, he is a good horse and deserves to add more great careers to his resume. "