"You are Heroes,quot;: Lizzo donates food to workers at Boston Medical Center

Health workers at Boston Medical Center received a meal on Friday from Lizzo, as a sign of the singer's appreciation for his work on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I just want to thank you so much for everything you are doing," the "Truth Hurts,quot; singer said in a video, shared by BMC. "You all have really kept us safe, healthy, protected and alive. You are really saving lives, you are heroes."

Lizzo has been donating meals to hospital workers. across the country As medical facilities prepare for the increase in coronavirus cases expected to affect the nation.

"I hope he puts a smile on your face for the day," Lizzo told Boston Medical Center staff about the food he was sending. "It is the least I can do, and I hope you feel loved and I hope you feel appreciated because you really are." And everyone is supporting you and praying for you. "

We have received many honest comments on social media, including the only one ✨@lizzo ✨ so we share them in the hope that they will brighten your day too! Take a look at our Instagram stories 🤳🏽if you need a Friday, pick me up ⬇️ https://t.co/DYEgrJykI9 pic.twitter.com/bAXL4u11uR – BostonMedicalCenter (@The_BMC) April 3, 2020

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking news about coronavirus and updates from our newsroom to your inbox.