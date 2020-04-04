Yaya Mayweather arrested for stabbing another woman for NBA YoungBoy

Wow, Chile! The saga between NBA YoungBoy and Yaya Mayweather continues. This time she was arrested for allegedly stabbing one of the other NBA YoungBoy women.

According to TMZYaya was arrested at 1:30 am Saturday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police sources told the site that the alleged victim, who was identified as Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, was YoungBoy's home in Houston when Yaya entered. Yaya reportedly told the other woman that she was his fiancee and that he had to leave.

Finally, the two had an argument that moved to the kitchen and Yaya supposedly ended up with two knives. Sources say Lapattra took a step towards Yaya, and Yaya allegedly accused her with both knives.

When the authorities arrived at the scene, the victim was lying on the ground and taken to the hospital.

TMZ obtained images of YoungBoy being temporarily handcuffed, which was more than likely a precautionary measure before he was released.

Yaya reportedly told police that Lapattra started the altercation by pulling her hair while they were out of the house and then running to the kitchen where things were happening. Yaya claims that he had never met the other girl before.

This is not the first time that Yaya has gotten in when it comes to YoungBoy.

In February, we exclusively reported about a fight that took place between Yaya and another young woman, which took place outside a Dallas hotel.

Floyd Mayweather has not spoken about his daughter's arrest at the moment. We will continue to keep it updated.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94