Yash Raj Films supports thousands of daily bets from the film industry.

In the wake of the COVID 19 pandemic, Bollywood celebrities have stepped forward to help and support the nation. With the country in a blockade and working life coming to a standstill, daily wage workers are the ones who are very concerned about their basic needs. While various organizations and celebrities are doing their best to help them, Bollywood's largest production house Yash Raj Films, headed by Aditya Chopra, also joined the cause.

Yash Raj Films is pledging its support to protect the daily wage earners of the Hindi film industry during the COVID-19 pandemic that has hit India hard. Such workers include people in the setup department, carpenters, lighting, youth artists, venues, etc. YRF wants to ensure that this workforce is provided at this crucial time of need with the basic means to support themselves and also to care for their families. .

An industry source reports that YRF is reaching thousands of industry daily wage earners and their families who need critical support and has already collected details of their bank accounts. The Yash Chopra Foundation will credit the donation directly to the banks of these people in dire need so that the money reaches these strata quickly and the process is more efficient during the closing time. YRF is committed to helping as many vulnerable people as possible to ensure that the most needy workers in critical financial condition in the industry remain protected. In Phase 1 of the support, YRF will pay Rs. Rs 1.5 million for these workers and their families, adds the industry source.

That is surely a noble cause made by YRF's head of honor for Aditya Chopra and his wife and actress Rani Mukerji. YRF has a number of major releases at its bank that will now have its release dates rocked and undecided yet. They have Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, Jayeshbhai Jordaar with Ranveer Singh, and their big-budget film Prithviraj Chauhan with Akshay Kumar.