WrestleMania 36 Pre-Show: What You Need To Know About Initial WWE Shows

It just wouldn't be WWE without additional content, right?

WrestleMania, while facing the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, is still happening this weekend. The only downside: this time you have to dedicate the two nights of your weekend, not only all Sunday. That means you will have two healthy pre-show servings this weekend, and not just one.

While the WrestleMania pre-show has often been the butt of jokes and memes over the years, it's about to get serious, with two nights of debate led by panels dedicated to preparations for the weekend event. .

Here's what you need to know about this weekend's pre-shows:

WrestleMania 36 pre-show

On both Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5, the WrestleMania 36 pre-show will air one hour before the start of the main card at 6 p.m. ET. That's good news for viewers, as the start of WrestleMania is usually shown

As always, the pre-show panel will be there to discuss the biggest games of the night, provide background, analysis, predictions and more before both shows.

While there are currently no officially scheduled matches for 'Mania's pre-shows, the cards, as always, are subject to change. If previews are an indication, there will be at least one match in the opening shows on both nights, plus video packages, highlights and guest analysts.

How to see the pre-exhibitions of WrestleMania 36

WWE WrestleMania 36 launch shows will be available on the WWE Network. You can also watch previous shows on FS1 and Fox Sports through the Fox Sports Go app for free.