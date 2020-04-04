WrestleMania 36 Night 1 match ratings: Undertaker better than expected; Strowman, Goldberg produces a stinky

WrestleMania 36 takes place in unique circumstances due to the COVID-19 outbreak. WWE's highly successful annual event will run for two nights and before there are no fans at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

They all tried their best on opening night on Saturday and had some good games going on, but the show also produced one of the worst games in WrestleMania history when Braun Strowman captured the Goldberg Universal Championship. In the main event of Night 1, The Undertaker defeated AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match.

SN wrestling experts watched the first half of WrestleMania 36 and rated each game.

WrestleMania 36 Match Ratings

Cesaro def. Drew Gulak

Steven Muehlhausen: Puzzled, this only lasted about five minutes when they had enough time. The match was getting good when Cesaro hit the forearm and then continued to turn the plane for victory. Like the fact that Cesaro sold an injury, so he couldn't perform the neutralizer. I don't know the last time an airplane turn was used as a finisher.

Degree: C

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) will win tag team titles & # 39; Smackdown & # 39;

Andreas Hale: A game that was too long and ended with Bliss hitting Twisted Bliss on Sane's knees to give his team the titles. Much of the game was a drag, with slow points and an uninspired offense. Asuka is still a bright spot, while Sane is still underutilized despite all her talent. It was obvious that they had to move the titles, but this match was not like that.

Degree: C-

Muehlhausen: I'm not sure how this game was longer than Cesaro vs. Gulak. It was nothing out of this world. Fortunately, Asuka and Sane were around to make it acceptable. It is difficult to understand why Cross continued to applaud when there were no spectators inside the venue. A change of title was due, but not with this team.

Degree: C-

Elias def. King corbin

Healthy: However, another party that did not have many possibilities. Elias and Corbin had too much time for a fight that didn't get much of a boost. A year after sending Kurt Angle into retirement, Corbin lost in an accumulation and liberal use of stockings. It was not terrible; it was just a little there.

Degree: D +

Muehlhausen: All kinds of wrong here. Both boys seemed to be going through the motions and the match had the feeling of something you would see from two beginners. Corbin had an argument with the referee and Elias came up from behind to roll Corbin up with the stockings for victory. Fortunately, that ended the game.

Degree: F

Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler will retain the & # 39; Raw & # 39; women's title

Healthy: This had the potential to be a bad match, but these two managed to achieve a solid start; However, the fact that this match lasted less than 10 minutes makes you wonder how much stock Vince McMahon had in Bayzler coming in. However, the eight minutes they had were valuable; They exchanged submission attempts and hard blows. Unfortunately, Lynch using the same pin that Bret Hart used against Roddy Piper at WrestleMania 8 felt disappointed. Where does Shayna go from here?

Degree: C +

Muehlhausen: Give Lynch and Baszler credit: They stunk the joint in Survivor Series but provided a better-than-expected contest here. Short was better, considering that Baszler has been disappointing as a member of the main roster. Baszler helped change that narrative while mixing his power and his performances quite well. Creative ending with Lynch flipping back to lock the pin and remain the champion. I also have to wonder where Baszler is going from here.

Degree: YES-

Sami Zayn def. Daniel Bryan to retain intercontinental title

Healthy: This was the only game that deserved at least 15 minutes. Bryan and Zayn were working on an instant classic, and then the game was cut at the knees. It is no secret that Zayn is one of the least-used talents on the WWE roster (along with Cesaro, Nakamura, and Gulak) and Bryan clearly put himself in a position to quit. It was pretty good while it lasted, but it deserved so much more.

Degree: yes

Muehlhausen: How these guys weren't allowed to go 15 minutes is beyond me. Bryan is one of the best workers in the business and Zayn is not far behind in the ring. I'm glad to see Zayn retain because he deserves to be in a prime position, and working with Bryan will keep him there.

Degree: yes

John Morrison def. Kofi Kingston and Jimmy Uso will retain the tag team titles of & # 39; Smackdown & # 39;

Healthy: This was by far the best game of the night. Despite the fact that The Miz was taken out after getting sick, this trio brought the house down on a ladder. They all worked hard, with each high flyer from the respective teams displaying tremendous athleticism. The game got the time it needed, and had a brilliant finale with Kofi and Jimmy fighting for the titles before Morrison stole them from them. Excellent match with a fantastic ending.

Degree: A-

Muehlhausen: Not to illuminate The Miz while ill, but it's good that he wasn't in this match because Morrison was exceptional, with Kingston and Uso not far behind. All three worked hard and were given the most important thing: time. The end was excellent; all three were pulling on the belts, and then Kingston and Uso hit Morrison with the head, who grabbed the belts and fell off the ladder. Morrison proved that it's time for him to part ways with The Miz and follow the singles route.

Degree: A

Kevin Owens def. Seth Rollins

Healthy: Two Ring of Honor highlights were given a great deal of time to put on a show, and were delivered to all accounts. Owens and Rollins worked extremely hard in a strong game. It seemed for a minute that Rollins was going to have the last laugh with a DQ finish after hitting Owens with the buzzer, but Owens demanded that the match continue and took him to another level. He jabbed a reckless elbow across the announcer table and finished the job with a stunner in the center of the ring. Well booked with a great finish.

Degree: A

Muehlhausen: The match lived up to expectations. Both men had enough time and broke their butts throughout the match. It was nice to see the trash of Owens and Rollins talking to each other while simultaneously beating up. Owens got the game to continue invoking the No Holds Barred rules. From there, Owens was in control. He hit the drop of the elbow from the top of the WrestleMania poster and then put Rollins back in the ring, where the latter wanted no more.

Degree: A

Braun Strowman def. Goldberg will win the universal title

Healthy: What was this? Well, I'll tell you what this was: WWE put himself in a corner by putting Goldberg on The Fiend in Saudi Arabia with the goal of having Roman Reigns beat him at WrestleMania to become Universal champion. It was not logical that Reigns be taken out of the game and replaced by Strowman without any rhyme or reason. The result was a "WWE 2K,quot; match with spamming the finalists resulting in Strowman covering Goldberg by the belt after a series of power blows. This was wrong.

Degree: F

Muehlhausen: How do you define "horrendous,quot;? Yes, this falls to WWE for having Goldberg win the The Fiend belt at Super Showdown. The premise made sense: Use the biggest star, Reigns, to beat him and win the title at the biggest event of the year. The match should have been called off after Reigns retired, but WWE, being stubborn and not knowing how to get out of his own way, instead booked Strowman. What resulted was one of the worst headliners in WrestleMania history.

Degree: F-

The Undertaker def. AJ Styles

Healthy: For what it's worth, the fact that this match occurred beforehand rescued him from Undertaker having to work. Instead, we ended up with a Boneyard Match that was taken too seriously but ended up being relatively entertaining. It is a challenge to find out what this match was. It was a kind of fight with some silly aspects. However, Undertaker managed to bury Styles in the end and endured some interference from Gallows and Anderson, along with some guys who were dressed in hoods for unknown reasons. It was what it was, and it ended up being somewhat entertaining.

Degree: C +

Muehlhausen: Give WWE credit. He made what would have been a difficult situation in the ring due to The Undertaker's limitations on something that people will at least talk about. The film-style shots were well done; They gave the party a feeling you don't see very often. We also saw The Undertaker speaking badly, which is not characteristic for him. It is not a classic, but it is not bad.

Degree: C +