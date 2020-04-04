WrestleMania 36 Location: What To Know On WWE Stage, Empty Arena Shows After Tampa Cancellation

The "Greatest Stage of Them All,quot; will not actually be the greatest stage at all.

While the WWE Performance Center is the birthplace of many WWE and NXT superstars in recent years, it is home to a much bigger event on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5: WrestleMania 36.

After the coronavirus pandemic, WWE called an audible, but it wasn't because of the game that people expected. Instead of delaying the event, Vince McMahon and company decided to push the event across the state, moving from the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Florida, to the family atmosphere of Orlando.

Here is what you need to know about the program's locale change:

WrestleMania 36 location

Originally scheduled to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, WWE moved its signature show to the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. While the state of Florida has hosted WrestleMania in the past, three times, in fact, Tampa will have to wait a bit longer to host its first show.

Fans will not be able to take the 90-minute tour from one location to another as WrestleMania will be closed to fans in attendance. In keeping with CDC guidelines for social distancing, many major sporting events have been closed to the public as the coronavirus pandemic spreads across the globe.

If WrestleMania wasn't going to be delayed, moving the event to a closed, controlled facility was probably the safest and wisest next option for the company. They have had varying degrees of success at their most recent weekly shows, which have also been held at the Performance Center.

In another twist, the show will not be live, as the tapings for the show have already concluded.

WrestleMania 36 stage

WWE has been known for its elaborate stage and set designs for WrestleMania in years past, and with this year's event in a small, confined venue with limited staff, that is likely not the case.

WWE has held "RAW,quot; and "SmackDown,quot; shows from the Performance Center in recent weeks, with the haunted venue looking pretty natural, even without the fans:

While an official stage has not yet been shown for WrestleMania 36, ​​a YouTube concept video shows what might have been in Tampa: