WrestleMania 36 live updates, results and highlights of every game at night 1

The coronavirus pandemic has shut down all sports except WWE and they are moving forward with their biggest annual event: WrestleMania.
The 36th edition was held at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, but COVID-19 moved the event to the WWE Performance Center without allowing fans to enter the venue.
The unique set of circumstances forced WWE to record WrestleMania in advance and will now air on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 with eight games each night.
The main games are Brock Lesnar defending the WWE Championship against the Men's Royal Rumble 2020 winner Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley putting the NXT Women's title on the line against Charlotte Flair and Edge battling Randy Orton in a final match. standing.
WWE has not revealed which nights the matches will air.
Sporting News is tracking live game updates and highlights from the first night of WrestleMania 36 on Saturday. Follow below for full results.
WrestleMania 36 live scores, night updates 1
(All eastern time)
6:00 pm .: Welcome to the live coverage of Sporting News from night one of Wrestlemania 36.
What time does WrestleMania 36 start today?
- Date: April 4, 2020
- Time: 7 p.m. ET | 4 p.m. PT (main card)
- Location: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and multiple locations yet to be revealed
- Television channel: WWE Network (PPV)
- Live broadcast: WWE.com/livestream+
The WrestleMania main card will air at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 4 after a one-hour preview on the WWE Network.
Saturday's program is scheduled for approximately 10:15 p.m. ET, while the Sunday program is scheduled to end around 10 p.m. ET. Expect the main events to start around 9:30 p.m. ET both nights, depending on whether other matches are short or long.
WWE WrestleMania 36 games
Here is the full list of announced and reported matches for WrestleMania 36.
- Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship
- Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman for the universal championship
- Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler for the women's championship "RAW,quot;
- John Cena vs. "The Demon,quot; Bray Wyatt
- Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women's Championship
- AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker
- Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins
- The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory for the "RAW,quot; team championship
- Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks in a five-pack elimination match for the "SmackDown,quot; Women's Championship
- The Miz and John Morrison vs. The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) or The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) for the tag team championship "SmackDown,quot;
- Randy Orton vs. Edge at a Last Man Standing match
- Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley
- Elijah vs. Baron Corbin
- Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship
- The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross for the women's tag team championship
- Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler
