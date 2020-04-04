WrestleMania 36 live updates, results and highlights of every game at night 1

The coronavirus pandemic has shut down all sports except WWE and they are moving forward with their biggest annual event: WrestleMania.

The 36th edition was held at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, but COVID-19 moved the event to the WWE Performance Center without allowing fans to enter the venue.

The unique set of circumstances forced WWE to record WrestleMania in advance and will now air on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 with eight games each night.

The main games are Brock Lesnar defending the WWE Championship against the Men's Royal Rumble 2020 winner Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley putting the NXT Women's title on the line against Charlotte Flair and Edge battling Randy Orton in a final match. standing.

WWE has not revealed which nights the matches will air.

Sporting News is tracking live game updates and highlights from the first night of WrestleMania 36 on Saturday. Follow below for full results.

WrestleMania 36 live scores, night updates 1

(All eastern time)

6:00 pm .: Welcome to the live coverage of Sporting News from night one of Wrestlemania 36.

What time does WrestleMania 36 start today?

Date: April 4, 2020

April 4, 2020 Time: 7 p.m. ET | 4 p.m. PT (main card)

7 p.m. ET | 4 p.m. PT (main card) Location: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and multiple locations yet to be revealed

WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and multiple locations yet to be revealed Television channel: WWE Network (PPV)

WWE Network (PPV) Live broadcast: WWE.com/livestream+

The WrestleMania main card will air at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 4 after a one-hour preview on the WWE Network.

Saturday's program is scheduled for approximately 10:15 p.m. ET, while the Sunday program is scheduled to end around 10 p.m. ET. Expect the main events to start around 9:30 p.m. ET both nights, depending on whether other matches are short or long.

WWE WrestleMania 36 games

Here is the full list of announced and reported matches for WrestleMania 36.