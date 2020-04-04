Without A or F, the Texas Education Agency will waive 2020 school accountability ratings – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Each year, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) summarizes the information and publishes the scores for each independent school district, campus, and open enrollment charter school, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, this will not happen in 2020.

The annual accountability ratings are intended to inform the public how local school districts are performing. While highly-rated schools receive praise, the top-performing campuses may be closed if their bad reputation continues over a period of years. Parents with students in those districts may also use the grades as a basis for requesting transfers from unacceptable schools.

Grades are based on how students score on standardized tests, along with graduation and dropout rates.

This year, all Texas public schools will be labeled "Not Classified: State of Disaster Declared,quot; because the window to measure campuses was hampered when school districts across the state closed entirely in March. Schools are typically classified into categories such as: Exemplary, Recognized, Academically Acceptable, and Unacceptable.

State ratings are different from federal ratings, and so far it has not been said how the government will handle them.

The TEA change comes more than two weeks after Governor Greg Abbott canceled all of the Texas Standardized Assessments of Academic Readiness, also known as STAAR, standardized tests for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.