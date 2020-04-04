With restaurants closed, Napa Farmer sells fresh eggs directly to the public – Up News Info San Francisco

NAPA (KPIX 5): If you live in the Bay Area and are still searching for eggs at your local market, you may need to start thinking outside the box and head to North Bay.

There is a farm in Napa that says they have a lot of eggs.

In fact, they have too many eggs. Taramasso Ranch generally sells wholesale to North Bay restaurants and bed & breakfast hotels. All of those are now closed.

The owner, Joan Taramasso, told KPIX that although the farm's regulars are in limbo, she unfortunately cannot turn off her chickens.

“We have around 1,500 chickens that lay eggs every day, whether we like it or not. It's about a thousand eggs a day right now, "said Taramasso.

Signing contracts with the markets takes time and now you have eggs. So, for the first time in almost 70 years, Taramasso Farm is selling to the general public as fast as it can.

Fortunately, word gets out. Phil Pryce was on the farm Friday buying eggs for his family.

"I want to stay out of the grocery store, right? So if I can come over here and pick up a couple dozen eggs, I'm the happiest guy in the world, "said Pryce." And you can see it by the people coming in, they feel the same way! "

Eggs are collected twice a day, washed overnight, and sold the next day. Taramasso said that his small single lane road is seeing much more traffic than ever before.

“Now I have 40 or 50 cars driving down the driveway to get those 40 or 50 dozen eggs. Traffic is impressive, "he said.

To be clear, eggs are not free. But even with all the customers who come to buy them, Taramasso has an almost infinite supply of eggs. Anyone interested in taking a few dozen of his hands can find Taramasso Ranch on Facebook or on his website.