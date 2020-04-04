Wisconsin GOP appeals to Supreme Court on extended vote amid pandemic COVID-19 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML6c14280f05f6e502e9d0e3aa3607c51175%

MADISON, Wisconsin (AP) – Wisconsin Republicans petitioned the US Supreme Court on Saturday. USA That it block extended absentee voting in Tuesday's primaries, despite public health fears of in-person voting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Republicans are asking the higher court to overturn the decision of a federal judge this week who declined to postpone the election but added six days, to April 13, for people to submit ballots in absentia.

The Republican Party argued in its report to Judge Brett Kavanaugh that extension in absentia is "a profoundly consequential and disturbing change,quot; that runs the risk of confusing voters, getting too close to elections, and unfairly creating two different deadlines for voters : one for voting in person and one for absentees.

"Absentee voting should not be a procedure that provides some voters with dramatically different incentives and information than others, allows advocacy groups to strategically pursue ballots that were not cast on Election Day, and otherwise disrupts the statutes from Wisconsin who aim to cleanly set aside voting time. distribution of votes and voting, ”said his presentation, requesting a suspension for Monday.

Wisconsin sets itself apart from other states by trying to keep its April election date, even though Governor Tony Evers has issued a state order to stay home. It also occurs when the Wisconsin medical director has credited the order to help reduce the rate of infections in the state.

The Democratic governor initially joined Republican leaders in trying to hold the primary election as scheduled on Tuesday, but now favors a mail-in election with absentee ballots until May. Republicans contend that Tuesday's in-person vote should continue as planned.

The election features the Democratic presidential primaries between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, but a bigger concern for Republicans is a high-risk state Supreme Court career with a conservative incumbent against a liberal rival.

Liberal groups brought the matter to court and won a partial victory when Judge William Conley refused to postpone the vote in person while extending the absentee vote until April 13. The United States 7th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday rejected Republicans' appeal of that decision. .

Assembly President Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, both Republicans, said in a statement Friday night announcing their appeal to the Supreme Court that "they still have serious security concerns Electoral "by allowing votes to be presented beyond Election Day.

Evers has said that he cannot move or change elections on his own. He called a special session for Saturday afternoon, asking Republicans to accept bills that convert elections to all mail and allow voters until May 26 to return ballots. You and Fitzgerald said they would not. They met on Saturday as required, but were immediately suspended until Monday.

Local elections are also on Tuesday's ballot, and both Republicans and Evers cited the need to fill those positions as a reason to keep elections on track. They also said there was no guarantee that the virus crisis would fade if elections were delayed by weeks or months.

A key race on the ballot is for a seat in the bitterly partisan Wisconsin Supreme Court, where the Conservatives have a 5-2 lead. Titular Judge Daniel Kelly, a conservative, faces a challenge from Dane County Circuit Court Judge Jill Karofsky, a liberal, for a period of 10 years.

Fears about in-person voting and a shortened absentee period may further affect Milwaukee, which leans toward Democrats. City officials have said they have so few poll workers available that they can operate just five polling places, creating the possibility for many voters to be channeled to just a few places.

Other states have delayed their primaries to protect voters and poll workers from the virus. Alaska, Wyoming, Hawaii and Louisiana will hold elections on Saturday, but have delayed those contests. Louisiana's presidential primaries are now scheduled for June 20. Democrats in Alaska and Wyoming have decided to hold their mail-only party contests and have pushed back the deadline to turn in ballots.

