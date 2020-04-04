White House struggles to collect medical supplies, infuriates Canada, Germany

The Trump administration's global fight to secure more protective masks for US health workers. USA It has sparked tensions with allies like Canada and Germany, who fear they may face shortages while fighting their own coronavirus outbreaks.

The White House ordered Minnesota mask maker 3M on Thursday night to prioritize US orders. USA On foreign demand, using its authority under the Defense Production Act, or DPA, to try to alleviate the critical shortage of N95 masks in US hospitals. USA

The Trump administration had asked 3M to stop exporting the masks to Canada and Latin America, and to import more from 3M's factories in China, the company said on Friday.

At the same time, officials in Berlin expressed outrage at what they said was the diversion to the United States of 200,000 masks that were on their way from China, while officials in Brazil and France complained that the United States was outperforming them. in the world market for critical medical services. supplies.

In a briefing on Friday night, President Donald Trump said he was invoking the DPA again to stop the export of "critical medical items by unscrupulous actors," whom he did not identify.

The events underscored the enormous pressure the Trump administration is facing as the number of coronavirus infections in the United States. USA It continues to rise, and state officials and health workers continue to complain about the worrying shortage of medical supplies at a time when most of the rest of the world is also struggling with the contagion.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government has been "forcefully,quot; reminding its US counterparts that trade "goes both ways across the border."

Thousands of nurses in Windsor, Ontario, he noted, travel to Detroit every day to work in hospitals there. Since then, several of them have tested positive for covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, which has infected more than 12,000 people in Michigan.

"These are things that Americans trust," said Trudeau, "and it would be a mistake to create blockages or reduce the amount of trade in essential goods and services, including medical products, across our border."

Trump announced Thursday night that he was invoking the Defense Production Act regarding 3M, suggesting it was for punitive reasons. "We hit 3M today after seeing what they were doing with their masks," he tweeted. "A big surprise to many in government as to what they were doing: you will have to pay a great price!"

On Friday, Trump added that he "was not happy with 3M," without giving further details.

In an executive order, the White House said it would use the act to purchase "the number of N-95 respirators that the administrator (FEMA) determines are appropriate."

3M CEO Michael Roman said the company would comply with the order.

"The narrative that we are not doing everything we can as a company is simply not true," he said in an interview with CNBC, noting that 3M has doubled its global production of N95 masks since the coronavirus made headlines in January.

He also warned that the administration's requests to stop mask exports from the United States and divert production from other countries could have serious commercial and humanitarian implications.

3M is a major supplier to Canada and Latin America, and "the sole supplier in many cases of respiratory protection for health workers in countries around the world," he said, adding that exports to Canada and Latin America represent a " small proportion "of the company's US production.

"Stopping exporting respirators produced in the United States would likely cause other countries to retaliate and do the same, as some have already done," 3M said in a statement.

The company said it had "obtained approval from China,quot; this week to export 10 million masks to the US. From the 3M factories in China. That followed a request by the Trump administration that 3M increase imports from its factories abroad, the company said.

Presidential business adviser Peter Navarro said this week that the administration "has had some trouble making sure that all of 3M's production worldwide, enough of it is going back to the right places."

In February, Navarro complained in an interview with Fox Business that China had moved to "effectively nationalize 3M, our company … to prevent them from sending us anything."

In response, 3M said it has a "regionalized,quot; manufacturing structure. "For example, most of our products made in China are sold in China," said a spokeswoman.

German officials criticized their criticism of the Trump administration on Friday after a shipment of face masks that they said was ordered and paid for by Berlin police, was diverted en route from China.

Andreas Geisel, a senator from the interior of Berlin, said the delivery reached Bangkok before being "confiscated." In a statement, he said he could not provide further details of what happened at the airport, but "we are currently assuming that this is related to the United States government's ban on mask exports."

"We consider this to be an act of modern piracy," he said, and asked the United States to "comply with international standards." “This is not how we deal with transatlantic partners. Even in times of global crisis, Wild West methods should not rule. "

The statement did not name the company involved, only saying it was an American company, but German press reports said the shipment was ordered from 3M.

Berlin Mayor Michael Müller, who, like Geisel, is a member of left-wing Social Democrats, called the action "inhumane and unacceptable."

The German federal government did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday. The United States Department of State also did not respond to a request for comment.

"This is quite a scandal," said Karl Lauterbach, a German MP and health scientist. "We trust delivery … it is an international crisis and it is important that we can trust each other."

In Brazil, the health minister said this week that some of the country's purchases from China failed after the United States began transporting loads of equipment from China.

"The United States ordered 23 huge planes to China to retrieve the materials they had acquired," Brazilian Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta told reporters. "Our purchases, which we hoped would increase supplies, many failed."

He said Brazil was likely outbid by supplies, and that the Chinese breached the deals.

Brazil announced Thursday that after distributing the last of its medical supplies, the reserves of the health ministry have been completely depleted.

"In another week, we will have no more masks," said Alexandre Telles, president of the Rio de Janeiro medical union. "Everyone is very scared by the lack of protective equipment."

In France, several regional officials told the Libération newspaper that they had ordered masks from Chinese suppliers, only to be overtaken by US officials at the last minute.

"I had found a stock of masks available, but the Americans beat the offer," said Valérie Pécresse, chair of the Paris region government council.

The United States emphatically denied the allegations. "The United States government has not purchased masks intended for delivery from China to France," the United States Embassy in Paris wrote in a statement. "Reports to the contrary are completely false."

Amanda Coletta of The Washington Post in Toronto, James McAuley in Paris and Luisa Beck in Berlin contributed to this report.

