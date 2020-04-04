Where is Ari Fletcher? MoneyBagg Yo Quarantining With Baby Mama and Son

Instagram

Meanwhile, others assume that the rumors that he cheated on Megan Thee Stallion are true after seeing how young the rapper's son is 'Relentless again'.

MoneyBagg Me Y Ari Fletcher They seem to get along well, although it seems the rapper still prefers to spend time with his son and mom during quarantine. Recently an online video of the rapper "Relentless Again" appeared happily playing with his baby.

In the video, which was filmed by his little mom, MoneyBagg could be seen lying on a sofa while his son was sitting on top of him. He seemed to be helping the little bundle of joy to drink before looking directly into the camera with a rather surprised look on his face. Seeing her performance, baby mom just laughed as she continued filming.

This led several people to wonder where Ari is. "Moneybagg I am quarantined with your baby, mom and daughter. LMAO. Why did you already kick Ari to the sidewalk?" one assumed. Meanwhile, another said, "They said that Ari was trying to turn Moneybagg into wedding gear and that the man appeared with EVERYONE a newborn."

Meanwhile, others were shocked to learn how young the baby was, leading them to believe that rumors about him getting another girl pregnant during his affair with Megan Thee Stallion They were true. "Everyone remembers the rumor that he had someone pregnant when he was with Meg," someone said. "I guess this is the baby."

Another commented, "I'm glad my good sister Meg left him where he was, honey, because that's too much. He's a whole baby, a new one too," while another guy chimed in, "You want to tell me that when he and Meg they were together, he got someone pregnant … chileeeee, we are definitely in the ghetto. "

MoneyBagg and Megan split last year after dating for less than a year. Before the breakup, he was hit with a cheating charge that he denied immediately.