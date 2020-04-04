What time does WrestleMania 36 start today? How to watch the 2020 program for free on pay-per-view

Interestingly, WrestleMania 36 started the second WrestleMania 35 ended.

But realistically, WrestleMania 36, ​​now split over two nights due to how WWE is handling the coronavirus pandemic, is still going to take up a large chunk of its weekend. For the first time (and perhaps not the last), WrestleMania will be a two-night event, with performances over the weekend at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

While WWE received a lot of criticism for its construction of the program and the final decision to carry it out as planned, one of the men from the company's main office felt that canceling or postponing the program amid COVID-19 concerns. it was not a realistic option.

"I think (canceling the event) was obviously considered, but we feel it is an obligation for us," Triple H told ESPN on Wednesday. "Our fans have been there for us for years and years and years, and we want to be there for them and right now where everyone is doing their best to get through this and get stuck at home."

"The world needs entertainment right now and we have an obligation to give that to them."

Well, it's time for WWE to offer that entertainment, and they'll have two nights to make that happen, with more than a dozen games scheduled.

These are the essential elements of this weekend's WrestleMania:

What time does WrestleMania 36 start?

Dates: Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5.

Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5. Start time: 7 p.m. ET (main card); 6 p.m. ET (opening show).

The WrestleMania main card will air at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5.

Saturday's program is scheduled for approximately 10:15 p.m. ET, while the Sunday program is scheduled to end around 10 p.m. ET. WWE shows have a tendency to change the rules of the weather, so don't be surprised if both shows run over.

The main events of both shows should start around 9:30, depending on whether the other matches are short, long, and what is left in the can.

How to watch WrestleMania 36

WrestleMania 36 can be taken in different ways:

Via WWE Network subscription.

As usual, the WWE Network will broadcast WrestleMania, as it does with all PPV events throughout the year. New subscribers can take advantage of WWE's one-month free trial to watch both nights of WrestleMania without paying a dime.

As always, those who do not have the WWE Network nor want to follow that path have the option of looking through PPV. Some providers may divide the cost between two nights, if you choose to see one leg of the event but not the other.

For the first time, viewers can stream WrestleMania through the Fox Sports app. The price includes the two nights of WrestleMania.

How much does WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view cost?

Those who want to see through WWE Network subscription can subscribe to get both nights of PPV and all content from WWE video library for free. Subscribers are billed $ 9.99 after the first month.

Viewers who want to see through PPV You will pay different prices depending on your cable or satellite provider. The overall cost for both nights of action is $ 59.99, while a single night can range from $ 29.99 to $ 34.99, depending on your cable or satellite provider.

About him Fox Sports appFans can watch WrestleMania for $ 59.99 for both nights of the show.

The preview will be free on Fox Sports 1.