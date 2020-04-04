What is it like to run in a virtual GP? Johnny Herbert's rookie review

















There was chaos at the start of the Bahrain Virtual GP, with Johnny Herbert moving from 16th to first after the first corner.

He drove for seven different teams, teamed up with Michael Schumacher, and recovered from terrible injuries to compete in 161 Formula 1 races, so it's safe to say that Johnny Herbert has faced a fair amount of challenges.

But as the well-known Sky Sports F1 expert explains, adapting to the world of e-sports, with little or no practice, to fight current F1 stars and online sim-racers in a virtual GP was anything but easy.

In his debut, Johnny crashed into qualifying before providing one of the most memorable moments from the inaugural F1 Esports championship event as he moved from 16th on the grid to 1st … by cutting the first corner entirely.

Before the second race, which is live on Sky Sports F1 on Sunday night at 8 p.m. With the participation of Charles Leclerc, Jenson Button and Ben Stokes, we spoke with Johnny about his baptism of fire, how virtual races compare to something real and his preparations for the weekend …

How safe did you feel entering the first race?

J H: "Not much! I only had five hours of practice before the race, and I had never done any simulation before. I have also not accelerated braking with my left foot. My left ankle barely moves (from his 1988 accident), there is There is hardly any feeling there, but with the way these pedals are configured there is no other way to do it.

"I found that if I put on the brake assist, that helped me a lot with my time trial before the race. I practiced doing laps and laps and laps, going full speed, and the times were reduced. But then I went on to qualify in the Sunday and the car was completely different! F1 disabled brake assist, there are only a few assists allowed, so all the practice I did went out the window. "

That explains a difficult qualification!

J H: "I collided two or three times in qualifying, so I never actually did a lap without any damage to my car!"

We have to talk about curve one …

J H: "There was a lot of talk about the first corner: that it was going to be in chaos and that it was going to crash everywhere. So I always knew that I would have to be aware. As I was going to turn one, I think there was a McLaren that crashed into the left side. Then I knew there would be a little more as we entered the first corner.

"I know it is a game, but my racing brain started and said, 'Why put myself and others in danger?' So I played it safe and cut the corner, the decision almost came. It took before I got out of line. As soon as I saw the chaos start, it was when a thought went into effect, or some people say a 'trick' (Johnny received a time penalty for the move).

"He just kept himself out of trouble. Actually, it was just common sense and a racing brain to say well, I stay out of the way. But I benefited from that!"

Did you ever think you were going to hold onto first place?

J H: "This is not an opportunity! I was so out of my comfort zone with the car, my braking was horrible. I think I held on for one lap, but then they passed me and I turned when I was in third or fourth. Then I got going again, and I turned again and finished 13th.

"In my head I thought, yes, I want to stop them, but I could tell by what I had been doing before and in qualifying, compared to what those guys had been doing, that it was not close to their pace."

"Not only did I let them pass, I had a wheel-to-wheel battle with Zhou (who won the race), and I gave him a ram in the back when he passed me. Anyway, that damaged my front wing, that didn't help either. !

You have driven many F1 cars and on many F1 tracks. How does this compare?

J H: "It will never be the same to drive an F1 car, since it is a visual sensation. It is a different skill. You have to reprogram your brain so that the simulator gives you the information visually, because you do not have any sensation physically. Because With the disappearance of these sensations, the feeling, for me, was a million miles away at first.

"But as you get used to how the game and the simulator itself works, and your technique improves, it strangely changes and begins to return to reality."

"The tracks look great, but they drive a little differently than what I'm used to. For example, there are curbs you can use when driving in a car, and they throw you straight into the wall in the game! It means you're doing a line your brain never made.

"I ran an F1 car in Australia, so I remember where you could and couldn't cut curbs, but in the game there are places you can cut that are not like when I actually did it. So you have to learn where you can cut and then take advantage The track. A couple of players told me that if I step 11 and 12, which is the quick move left and right, you can use a lot of curb. When I was running, you could never do that, you would be directly on the wall.

"It's about learning how the game reacts."

It must have been weird, as a former F1 driver, to get advice!

J H: "It didn't seem normal to ask for advice. I never had a driver coach during my career, I was able to figure it out. This is a bit more complicated, probably due to the limited time I had to practice. I had five hours of this while I was 10 years old. Practice before racing a Formula 1 car for the first time.

"I've tried to get some advice on where he was going slow, why he keeps doing this, and the guys have come back and been very helpful. It seems like a lot of them use a lot of the back to slide and drift around the corners, I still haven't mastered it!

"You know you can adapt to it because the others are going fast. And that's my challenge. If they can do it, I can do it. Right now, I'm failing! But I'll get there."

Liam Payne competed in the first race, Ben Stokes is competing alongside F1 stars this weekend. Do you think F1 has the correct balance with its grid?

J H: "Some comments I saw after (the first race) were, why don't we have the whole current driver grid? Then there were others who said we need to have more players. But I think you already have it, an F1 Championship and a community of players.

"This is serious, but a little fun at the same time. I think if you had the current crop, you would lose the entertainment. Having celebrities, athletes and former F1 drivers like Anthony (Davidson, Sky Expert F1), Nico Hulkenberg and me , and the mix of players, I think that adds something.

"Should it be easier (for non-drivers) to allow the herd to get closer? Maybe. But then people will say it's not like the real thing. There is a very fine line."

How do you feel about Sunday's race?

J H: "I've been practicing Grands Prix, so I hope that by Sunday I have put myself in a better position and better equipped to deal with the simulation world that exists! But it is challenging. Adapting to it takes a lot of time."