What Donald Trump's Conversation With Commissioners Means For The 2019-20 NHL Season

%MINIFYHTMLc895ba3a31ff6c34785076b989f5b9af76%

With essentially the entire sports world on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, United States President Donald Trump spoke to commissioners from 13 different leagues on Saturday to discuss the future of sport in the United States.

One of those commissioners was Gary Bettman of the NHL. The NHL has been on hold since March 12, when Bettman released a statement saying the league's goal was "to resume play as soon as appropriate and prudent so that we can complete the season and award the Stanley Cup."

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Trump stated in the call that the goal was for the leagues to play with fans present in August and September, although no one is sure if that is a realistic goal at the moment.

Donald Trump also told commissioners that he hopes to have fans in stadiums and arenas in August and September, the sources said, though it is currently unclear whether medical experts consider it to be a realistic timeline amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. . https://t.co/EFqDryGlTQ – Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2020

At least one state governor, Gavin Newsom of California, does not expect that to happen.

Given the wording of both statements, it is possible that leagues may resume before that without the presence of fans. Either way, it looks like it will be August as soon as possible before the leagues can consider resuming their seasons.

MORE: Four things we will miss if the NHL season is canceled

So what does that mean for the NHL? Well, it certainly doesn't make things easier.

Bettman seems determined to award the Stanley Cup this year in one form or another, even if that means summer hockey. Their concern over a conflict with the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is no longer an issue, so summer could provide the necessary window for the league to decide a champion in primetime television slot machines. However, even resuming games in the summer is in question at the moment.

It's unclear what the league's exact plan is to deal with the situation, but it seems increasingly likely that the regular season is over, even if it means sending 24 teams to the playoffs. However, the number of interrupted events has continued to grow, with summer development camps and rookie tournaments likely to join the combination of scouting, the NHL Awards and the NHL Draft on the deferral list.

One of the league's main goals from the start has been to avoid interrupting the 2020-21 season.

"The only thing definitive for us is that we certainly don't want to do anything about restarting the game this season that will affect our ability to have a full season next year," NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Athletic a mid March. "So that's the kind of external parameters and rules we're currently following. Everything else is at stake for lack of a better term."

As more time passes without an end to this crisis in sight and more events continue to be postponed, it only becomes increasingly difficult for the league to avoid seriously compromising the 2020-21 calendar. At some point, trying to complete the current season will become more trouble than it is worth, and that point may come very soon.