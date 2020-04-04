Westside Friends volunteer group delivers groceries and medications amid coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

– For many people, Safer at Home is a matter of life and death, which is why an increasing number of volunteers have stepped up to offer a life preserver to those in need.

Priyanka Naik is a third-year medical student at the University of California, Los Angeles who has seen a major change in her education due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Not everything is in the book," he said. "A lot of this is just helping people in the community."

Naik has been collecting medications and giving them to people like Lillie Kharrazi who lives with her 87-year-old mother.

"For me, I catch everything, so, you know, that was a big concern," said Kharrazi.

Kharrazi has arthritis and autoimmune disorders and cannot leave the house.

So Naik along with her boyfriend, Charley Jang, also from the Kharrazi grocery store.

"I can't imagine sending them to the grocery store in this kind of time, standing in long lines with their arthritis and all that," Jang said.

RELATED: College Sisters Begin Grocery Delivery Service for Seniors Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The couple is part of a group of volunteers called Westside Friends, founded two weeks ago by Cristin Lim and Annie Bickerton with a simple premise: neighbors helping neighbors.

"I think in our early days we had more than 100 volunteers, maybe some 200," said Bickerton. "We are now over 600."

And for future doctors, their efforts show that there is more than one way to stay on top of a patient's needs.

"This is a particularly lonely time for everyone right now and I think especially the people we work with are people who don't have their family members to do these things for them," said Naik.

"Beyond medicine, you have to treat the whole person," said Jang.

As for the recipients, those who can pay pay. Those who cannot receive help through a GoFundMe campaign that receives donations to help cover the cost of the service.

"It makes me feel like there really are good people in the world," said Kharrazi.