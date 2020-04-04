West Los Angeles Veterans Home Residents Positive for Coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A resident at the California Veterans Home – West Los Angeles tested positive for COVID-19.

In a press release Saturday, the California Department of Veterans Affairs announced in a press release Saturday that the resident was transported earlier this week to West Virginia Medical Center in Virginia for care.

"My thoughts go out to our resident and his family as we pray for a full recovery," said Dr. Vito Imbasciani, CalVet Secretary. “Our top priority is the health and safety of our residents, staff, and the broader communities associated with our homes. For many weeks, CalVet has taken aggressive steps to protect itself against the virus, and we will continue to work closely with county, state, and federal health officials to mitigate the spread. ”

CalVet is coordinating with the Los Angeles County Department of Health, as well as state and federal agencies, to prevent the spread of the virus among more residents. The department is working to identify anyone in the West L.A. home who may have been in contact with the infected person, according to the press release.

"We are doing everything we can to continue to protect our other veterans and their spouses, along with our staff members who care for them at home," said Imbasciani.

On Tuesday, CalVet reported that two staff members at their Redding veteran's home had tested positive for the virus. No other staff member or resident in any of California's eight department homes has tested positive at this time.

