Wendy Williams Show will begin airing new episodes on Monday!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
Logo

Wendy Williams' best talk show will return on Monday, with new LIVE shows.

Wendy's show, like most other daytime talk shows, had been suspended during the coronavirus blockade.

But not anymore!! Wendy announced Friday that her daytime talk show will continue filming on Monday. but it won't be in his famous pink studio.

Instead, the queen of the talk show will record from her home in New York City starting Monday, April 6.

