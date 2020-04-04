Wendy Williams Show will begin airing new episodes on Monday!

Wendy Williams' best talk show will return on Monday, with new LIVE shows.

Wendy's show, like most other daytime talk shows, had been suspended during the coronavirus blockade.

But not anymore!! Wendy announced Friday that her daytime talk show will continue filming on Monday. but it won't be in his famous pink studio.

Instead, the queen of the talk show will record from her home in New York City starting Monday, April 6.

But one thing will not change: Wendy is here to spill all the celebrity tea.

"It may not be in my purple chair, and it may not look the same, but I am so excited to be back with my Wendy Watchers … There is so much uncertainty in all of our worlds right now and we need each other!" Williams said in a statement.

Wendy's home segments will be combined with recorded footage before the show stopped production on March 12 due to growing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

We can not wait!