Wendy Williams announces that she will return to the air, from her living room!

Wendy Williams went off the air about a month ago due to the coronavirus threat, and it looks like she'll finally be back on set, albeit in a different format. Wendy will produce new episodes of her self-titled talk show next week.

BET reported today that television presenter Wendy, whose show aired on March 12 due to an increase in coronavirus cases in New York City, will re-air on April 6, within two days. .

The star will regularly release a new batch of content in addition to previously recorded segments. According to BET, part of the content was filmed before it was suspended. Wiliams recently released a statement revealing the good news.

The presenter joked that she wouldn't be sitting in her usual purple chair, but she was thrilled to take her show back to where it belongs, in front of her audience and fans. That said, she will, of course, not be filming in front of a live audience due to the state's quarantine measures.

Ellen DeGeneres will reportedly return to air the same day. The Wrap was the first to report that Ellen would be speaking to renowned guests such as Chrissy Teigen and Jennifer Lopez. Last month, Wendy was reported to be having a hard time letting her show go.

Several media outlets claimed that the host of the television talk show begged her to keep her series on the air, but due to the coronavirus, she had to shut it down. As mentioned above, Wendy is not the only person who has her show on hold.

In fact, almost all nightly TV shows stopped while the world was dealing with COVID-19. Most of the hosts have chosen to continue broadcasting their series, but in a different format, generally from their homes, as Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Andy Cohen have done.



