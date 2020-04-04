Wanted man in North Carolina to publish video broadcasting & # 39; Corona & # 39; in the shop!

Authorities are looking for a North Carolina man after he recorded a video at a local grocery store trying to "spread the coronavirus,quot; and posted the disturbing video online.

Here's the video: the warning contains disturbing behavior

In the video, the man opens containers of juice [drinks from them and closes them] and returns the bottles to the shelves. The man claimed he was trying to "spread the crown,quot; to unsuspecting buyers.

It is unclear if the man was actually infected with the deadly Covid 19 virus, but local police are taking the threat seriously.

According to multiple media outlets, police across North Carolina are searching for the man and are likely to face terrorism charges if he is arrested.

While the facts about this new coronavirus continue to evolve, doctors now know that Covid-19 is far more contagious and far more deadly than any seasonal flu. To date, more than 238,000 Americans have tested positive for the virus, and there are positive cases in every state in the United States, Washington DC, and the US territories. USA Additionally, as of Thursday night and according to a New York Times database, 5,800 deaths from the virus have been confirmed so far.

However, according to health officials, more grim news awaits us all about the coronavirus, as they expect a minimum of 100,000 to 240,000 Americans to die from the spread.

