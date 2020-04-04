Wanted man in North Carolina to publish video broadcasting & # 39; Corona & # 39; in the shop!

Authorities are looking for a North Carolina man after he recorded a video at a local grocery store trying to "spread the coronavirus,quot; and posted the disturbing video online.

Here's the video: the warning contains disturbing behavior

In the video, the man opens containers of juice [drinks from them and closes them] and returns the bottles to the shelves. The man claimed he was trying to "spread the crown,quot; to unsuspecting buyers.

