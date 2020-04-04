Volunteers in Anaheim make facial masks for healthcare workers – Up News Info Los Angeles

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – Volunteers step in to help provide personal protective equipment for healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rotary club members, in partnership with Wincome Hospitality, met Saturday at an Anaheim hotel to create masks.

Her goal is to make 30,000 face masks to help healthcare workers.

"With what is happening in the world right now, we felt we needed to help with PPE for healthcare workers as much as we could," said Marc Aarons of Rotary Club 5320.

The volunteers, who mostly stay home, were able to meet while practicing physical distancing.

"You know, I don't have to be alone and it's great," said Melanie Donegan.

Rotary volunteers gathered at five locations throughout Orange County on Saturday and plan to do so again next weekend.