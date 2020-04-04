Vicki Gunvalson explains why she and the Tamra judge stopped following their friend Shannon Beador!

During a new interview, Vicki Gunvalson confirmed that she stopped following her old friend, Shannon Beador, because of her nemesis. As fans of the women of Real Housewives of Orange County, the two used to be very close, but they have quarreled and some wondered what's going on, especially since Vicki, as well as the other member of & # 39; Tres Amigas & # 39 ;. , & # 39; Tamra Judge, stopped following Shannon on Instagram not too long ago!

While chatting to HollywoodLife, Vicki updated fans about her position with Shannon right now and also explained what happened that led to her being discontinued.

According to her, the movement was "reactionary,quot;, since she could not bear the fact that Shannon invited Kelly Dodd, also known as Vicki's enemy, to dinner, as if it were nothing.

In fact, the two women seemed to have a double date with their partners and seemed quite friendly, much to the disappointment of Vicki, who felt betrayed.

She explained: ‘I love Shannon. She told me and whatever it is, it's a complete revelation, that I would never be friends with Kelly again because Kelly hurt her so much and hurt me so much yada yada yada. And the next thing you know, he invited them to dinner because they are neighbors and that hurt my feelings. I just thought, ‘You know what? If someone treated you so badly, I'm not going to say, "Just come."

‘And they weren't even filming. It was like, "Come have dinner." So Tamra called me and said, "I can't believe that," and I said, "Well then, I can't believe it!"

To summarize, both stopped following their third friend and are now the "Two Friends,quot;.

"So I texted Shannon because my birthday and her birthday are two days apart and she said, 'Happy birthday.' So I think she's still mad at me. But my phone isn't ringing! She didn't call me. The phone works two ways, "Vicki continued to scrub.



