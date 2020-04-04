Vergecast: Zoom privacy concerns, Apple buys Dark Sky and Sprint is dead

%MINIFYHTML5d94abb8a65c0aa27ae4c1c1b2156dd675%

In The edgeThe flagship podcast of working from home, co-hosts of The Vergecast Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn and Paul Miller speak to Edge Senior Editor Tom Warren on the privacy and security backlash facing Zoom video conferencing software after a surge in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic. What is Zoom doing to address these issues to continue your strong leadership? Well, I left a hyperlink from the episode here for you to find out.

The crew also remembers the Sprint story after it finally merged with T-Mobile. Where did Sprint go wrong and what's next for Sprint customers? That information is contained in a podcast app of your choice.

Here's what happens on the show: Paul's weekly segment "If I Were A Rich Man,quot; updates the keyboard club up front. Apple purchased the Dark Sky weather app and now allows in-app rentals on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. At this point, you know how to listen!

Stories discussed in this episode: