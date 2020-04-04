Vanessa Bryant talks about Kobe being inducted into the Hall of Fame

Saturday was a bittersweet day for Vanessa Bryant and her daughters: it was announced that her late husband Kobe Bryant will be posthumously inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Vanessa expressed her feelings about the honor through an ESPN video interview that day, more than two months after the 41-year-old NBA legend and the retired Los Angeles Lakers star were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. , California, along with the couple. 13 year old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven other people.
"It is an incredible achievement and honor and we are extremely proud of him," said Kobe's wife, sitting next to the couple's oldest daughter. Natalia Bryant, 17. "Obviously, we wish he was here with us to celebrate, but he's definitely the peak of his NBA career and every accomplishment he had as an athlete was a springboard to being here, so we're incredibly proud of him." There's a little comfort knowing that he will likely be part of the 2020 hall of fame class. "
Kobe was an 18-time All-Star and five-time NBA champion during his 20-year career with the Lakers.
In honor of Kobe, ESPN aired a replay of its last NBA game since 2016, in which its team faced the Utah Jazz, on Saturday.
Kobe and Gianna were honored at a grand public memorial and celebration of life at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, home of the Lakers, in late February. Vanessa, who also shares a 9-month-old daughter. Capri Bryant with the deceased athlete, he gave an emotional speech.
