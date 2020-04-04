Vanessa Bryant talks about Kobe being inducted into the Hall of Fame

Saturday was a bittersweet day for Vanessa Bryant and her daughters: it was announced that her late husband Kobe Bryant will be posthumously inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Vanessa expressed her feelings about the honor through an ESPN video interview that day, more than two months after the 41-year-old NBA legend and the retired Los Angeles Lakers star were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. , California, along with the couple. 13 year old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven other people.

"It is an incredible achievement and honor and we are extremely proud of him," said Kobe's wife, sitting next to the couple's oldest daughter. Natalia Bryant, 17. "Obviously, we wish he was here with us to celebrate, but he's definitely the peak of his NBA career and every accomplishment he had as an athlete was a springboard to being here, so we're incredibly proud of him." There's a little comfort knowing that he will likely be part of the 2020 hall of fame class. "