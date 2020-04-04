Vanessa Bryant reacts to Kobe Bryant by joining the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame class

To no one's surprise, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame will induct Kobe Bryant posthumously later this year. Bryant will be joining Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and six others as part of the 2020 class, but the ceremony will obviously be bittersweet.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among the nine people who died in a helicopter crash on January 26. Bryant's wife Vanessa was understandably excited when she spoke to ESPN's Rece Davis on Saturday after the Hall of Fame revealed that Bryant was part of the star-studded class.

"It is an incredible achievement and honor, and we are extremely proud of him," Vanessa said with her daughter Natalia. "Obviously we wish he was here with us to celebrate. But he's definitely the peak of his NBA career, and every achievement he had as an athlete was a springboard to being here."

"We are incredibly proud of him, and there is a little comfort in knowing that he will likely be part of the Hall of Fame 2020 class."

The Lakers superstar spent his entire career in Los Angeles, winning five NBA championships and winning 18 All-Star picks.

"No number of words can fully describe what Kobe Bryant meant to the Los Angeles Lakers," Lakers governor Jeanie Buss said in a team statement. "Kobe was not only a proven winner and champion, but he gave everything he had to the game of basketball. His fierce competitiveness, work ethic, and drive were unmatched."

"Those qualities helped Kobe lead us to five titles, and now they have led him to the Hall of Fame, where he will be honored with the best man to have played the game. No one deserves it more."

Lakers vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka, who was Bryant's agent for years before moving to a position in the main office, said the induction is an honor that Bryant "would deeply appreciate."

"The highest of congratulations, dear friend," said Pelinka. "This is very deserved, for all the hard work, sweat and work. Now, a part of you will live in the Salon with the rest of the greats of all time, where your legend and your spirit will continue to grow forever,quot; . "