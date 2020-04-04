Vanessa Bryant gives a tearful speech when her late husband was announced for the induction of the Basketball Hall of Fame

Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant remains strong after losing her husband and 13-year-old daughter. The mother of four made a rare virtual appearance to talk about Kobe receiving an induction into the Hall of Fame this year.

The couple's oldest daughter, Natalia Bryant, accompanied her mother on a video call to ESPN to talk about the time Kobe was waiting his entire life.

While holding back tears, Vanessa explained, "It is an incredible achievement and honor, and we are extremely proud of him." Obviously we wish he was here with us to celebrate. But it's definitely the peak of his NBA career and every achievement he had as an athlete was a springboard to being here. We are incredibly proud of him and rest easy knowing that he will probably be part of the 2020 Hall of Fame class. "

Announcement was made that Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan would join Kobe for the 2020 class of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss also spoke on the matter after the big announcement.

‘Kobe was not only a proven winner and champion, but gave everything he had for the game of basketball. His fierce competitiveness, work ethic, and drive were unmatched. Those qualities helped Kobe lead us to five titles, and have now led him to the Hall of Fame, where he will be enshrined with the best man to have played the game. No one deserves it more. "

It was very clear that Vanessa was in mourning during the clip where natural makeup, black clothes and curly hair dawned. Natalia served as a vivid image of her father as she supported her mother by sitting next to her.

As the message circulated on social media, fans noticed that they are still sending their prayers to the grieving wife and mother.



