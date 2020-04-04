Vanessa and Natalia Bryant talk about Kobe Bryant's induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame

Just over two months have passed since the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the other seven beautiful souls who lost their lives in a helicopter crash.

Kobe's legacy and contributions to basketball have never gone unnoticed, which is not surprising that he received an election to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

On Saturday his wife Vanessa Bryant and her older daughter Natalia spoke to ESPNRece Davis talks about the special moment celebrating Kobe's legendary career. Vanessa said: "It is an incredible achievement and honor, and we are extremely proud of him. Every achievement he had as an athlete was a springboard to being here."

She continued: “Obviously we wish he was here with us to celebrate. We are incredibly proud of him. And there is some comfort in knowing that he will likely be part of the Hall of Fame 2020 class. "

This was Kobe's first year of eligibility for the Hall of Fame.

Jeanie Buss, the owner of the Lakers, said in a statement: “No number of words can fully describe what Kobe Bryant meant to the Los Angeles Lakers. “Kobe was not only a proven winner and a champion, but he gave everything he had to the game of basketball. His fierce competitiveness, work ethic, and drive were unmatched. Those qualities helped Kobe lead us to five titles, and have now led him to the Hall of Fame, where he will be enshrined with the best man to have played the game. No one deserves it more.

We continue to keep the Bryant family up in prayer!

Source: https://www.espn.com/nba/story/_/id/28994988/vanessa-bryant-says-hall-fame-peak-kobe-career

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94