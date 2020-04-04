Vanderpump Feder: Scheana Marie and Tom Sandoval talk about Lala Kents' alliance with Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney

Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, and Scheana Marie were some of the only cast members to welcome Lala Kent to the group when she joined the show. As her friendship with Katie Maloney and Stassi Schroeder progresses, she became more separated from the other three.

The couple visited Scheana's podcast where they discussed Kent's alleged alliance with Stassi and Katie. They feel that Lala was quick to get rid of them because being friends with others is a good aspect.

Sandoval revealed interesting details about the aspiring actress.

(Lala's) publicist said it was definitely a move she was making. Two or three years ago, she decided it was a good decision for her on the show to be friends with Katie and Stassi … without saying there is no legitimacy in being friends now. "

Scheana revealed that everyone was left out of Lala's wedding party.

"It is as if we were not at Lala's wedding, and that is very good." It's her wedding, it's her day … have whoever you want in it. But we were the two people who were friends with her first (and) now we are the two people with whom she will be surprised. It is never Katie or Stassi. I feel like there is this (strange) thing where they have a pact not to call each other or something like that. "

Ariana then weighed in on the group's tendencies to bond with each other.

‘I understand wanting to defend your friend. That is a real life emotion. But, I think it shouldn't be so black and white because with our program, in most situations there is no right or wrong clearing. I think we should talk a little more about the gray area. I understand if someone sees their annoying friend wanting to defend him but also not turn him into a gang. "

This occurs after Lala called Tom for insinuating that she was not a good friend.

