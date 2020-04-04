UT Dallas Makes Third Donation of Personal Protective Equipment to Area Hospital – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Home Local News UT Dallas Makes Third Donation of Personal Protective Equipment to Area Hospital...

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The University of Texas at Dallas made a third donation of personal protective equipment to a local hospital on Friday to help those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Staff members at the university's research labs brought more than 31,000 gloves, 350 face masks, 120 N95 masks, along with 300 robes and 500 shoe covers to the Richardson Methodist Medical Center.

Cargo van to send medical supplies to the local hospital (credit: UT Dallas).

There are about 5,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Texas and more than 800 have been hospitalized as of Friday, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.

UT Dallas has also shipped supplies to Parkland Health & Hospital System and UT Southwestern Medical Center.

Delivery of medical supplies at the Methodist Richardson Medical Center (credit: UT Dallas).

