"Use of zoombombs,quot; is a federal crime that could result in prison, prosecutors warn

Federal prosecutors now warn pranksters and hackers of the possible legal implications of "Zoombombing," in which someone successfully invades a public, or sometimes even private, meeting via the video conferencing platform to stream shocking videos. , pornography or other harmful content.

The warning was published as a press release on the Justice Department website under the US Attorney's office for the eastern district of the state with the support of the state attorney general and the FBI.

Increasingly, the world is increasingly quarantined due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the fundamental pillars of society, such as education and public policy, are moving from face-to-face meetings to remote conference calls in platforms like Zoom. In turn, that has led to an increase in conference call and prank piracy. The most vulnerable forums are those in school classrooms, political meetings and other confidential meetings, including minors or confidential information. And how The New York Times On Friday, Zoom's weaponization, not just for jokes, but also for harassment campaigns, has become an urgent concern at higher levels of law enforcement as online groups grow on Instagram, Reddit, Twitter and 4Chan to coordinate the attacks.

Prosecutors now say they will press charges for Zoombombing, including "disrupting a public meeting, computer intrusion, using a computer to commit a crime, hate crimes, fraud, or transmitting threatening communications." Some of the charges include fines and possible imprisonment. The press release says that if you or someone you know becomes a victim of teleconferencing hacking, you can report it to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center.

Do you think the Zoom bombing is fun? Let's see how funny it is after you get arrested, "Matthew Schneider, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, said in a statement." If it interferes with a teleconference or public meeting in Michigan, it could make the federal, state police or local will knock on your door. "

The press release also contains some helpful tips for schools, political offices, businesses and individuals to prevent Zoombombed. (The edge He has also put together a practical guide to maneuvering privacy and security settings in Zoom.) Often, it is not a prankster hacking a call, but the organizer ignoring key privacy settings to help protect the call from third parties. don't sneak around.

“Don't make the meetings or the classroom public. At Zoom, there are two options to make a meeting private: request a meeting password or use the waiting room feature and control the admission of guests, ”the guide reads. “Don't share a link to a conference call or classroom in a publicly available, unrestricted social media post. Please provide the link directly to specific people. "

The guide also advises against allowing anyone except the host to share the screen and asks Zoom and other app users to install the latest updates; Zoom has released enough this week to address the litany of complaints from media and security experts about its lax privacy and security. Zoom also announced earlier this week that it would halt development of new features for the next three months to bolster its user and platform defenses.