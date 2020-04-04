Updated responses to the Colorado coronavirus, one month after arrival in the state

Much has happened since the beginning of March, to say the least.

When Up News Info last published answers to its questions about the new coronavirus, on March 6, Colorado had eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no deaths were attributed to it. As of April 3, the state had 4,173 confirmed cases, and 111 people had died of complications from the virus.

Science has also evolved since then, including our understanding of how the virus is transmitted. That does not mean that the public health guidelines given in February and March, or our attempts to inform them, were based on stupidity or malice.

When a new virus emerges, scientists have to start learning about it from scratch, and sometimes their first conclusions turn out to be wrong as new information is gathered.

With that in mind, here is an update on your previous questions, with what we know now and what remains a mystery.

Someone I know has COVID-19. Am I at risk?

Initial guidance was that you are at risk if you have spent 10 minutes or more within six feet of an infected person. Now that's a little less clear, as there are some indications that the virus may travel further than we initially thought. However, the same basic principle is valid: the closer you were and the more time you spent close, the greater your risk. Since people can transmit the virus before symptoms develop, you should act as if you have it to protect others if someone you have spent time with has it.

What should I do if I could have the virus?

In early March, the guide was to call his doctor to see if he should be tested. Since then, testing has been largely limited to people with symptoms severe enough to require hospitalization, healthcare workers, and first responders. If you have symptoms that you can manage, there is not much to do except isolate yourself and use home remedies like drinking plenty of water and taking acetaminophen for pain and fever. Other people in your home who may have been exposed should also limit their contact with the outside world as much as possible.

If you have a chronic condition that puts you at higher risk for complications, you may want to consult your doctor to establish a monitoring plan so that you are clear on when to seek medical attention. Most people should not go out for care unless they have symptoms that require emergency care, such as difficulty breathing.

How worried should I be?

The data still suggests that approximately 80% of cases can be managed at home. Older people and people with chronic conditions are at the highest risk of serious complications, but it is not easy even for the young and healthy. In other states, people in their 30s who had no known risk factors have died from COVID-19. So while you don't want to stay awake, consumed by fear, everyone must take precautions to protect themselves and others.

What are the chances that the virus is on surfaces in public places?

The virus is detectable on hard surfaces for up to three days. What is less clear is how long it remains in concentrations that can infect someone (a virus particle is not enough to do so). However, since there is no way of knowing how long it has been since an infected person could have touched a particular surface, the best way to protect yourself is to avoid touching your face and washing your hands as soon as possible after being in public.

Should I wear a mask?

The orientation on this is still evolving. Public health agencies initially told symptom-free people that a mask would not protect them much, but it is now clear that there was concern about conserving supplies for health workers, who are most at risk from the virus. Now Governor Jared Polis has asked all Coloradoans to wear non-medical cloth masks when they go out in public. The argument in favor is that infected people without symptoms would be less likely to transmit the virus. The counter argument had been that people who care about a mask may touch their faces more than they normally would, or have a false sense of security and ignore orders to stay home.

Isn't this like seasonal flu?

No. While fewer Americans have died from COVID-19 so far than those who die in a typical flu season, that's because the virus has only been spreading here for a few months. With seasonal flu, we have vaccines and some degree of existing immunity to help soften the blow, and none of them exist for the new virus. The death rate for COVID-19 is not entirely clear, because we do not have enough evidence to get a good count of how many people are managing their symptoms at home, or may not have shown any symptoms. However, early data suggests that it is higher than the seasonal flu death rate for all age groups.

However, ultimately, the real evidence of the difference is not in the statistics. It is in New York, where the bodies are stored in refrigerated trucks because the morgues have been filled; in Ecuador, where coffins are left on the sidewalks because the authorities cannot keep up; and in Spain, where overwhelmed caregivers abandoned nursing home residents with their dead partners. While closing large parts of the economy has produced severe pain for many people, it is false to say that life would go on as normal if we calmed down.