Up News Info Saturday Morning Links: April 4, 2020 – Up News Info

Minnesota Weather: April winter storm bringing heavy snow in the northwest, icy roads to much of the stateA powerful spring storm is driving winter weather conditions in northwestern Minnesota and the Dakotas, with record snowfall and strong winds.

Minnesota weather: environmental side effects of industrial halt caused by coronavirus observedAs painful and disturbing as the past few months have been, the unintended (unexpected, even) consequence of less industry and fewer car trips is a small victory worth noting.

Minnesota Time: Enjoy this # Top10WxDay with a tablespoon or twoNormally, we would meet in patios and outdoor terraces, perhaps enjoying a cold drink or a large and beautiful ice cream cone. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the order to stay home in Minnesota, that is not possible.

NWS: EF-1 Tornado landed in southwest WisconsinThe National Weather Service in La Crosse confirms that an EF-1 tornado hit southwest Wisconsin over the weekend, damaging barns and outlying buildings but without causing injury.