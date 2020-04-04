UCLA reports 5 new cases of coronavirus in early April – Up News Info Los Angeles

WESTWOOD (CBSLA) – UCLA has reported five more cases of coronavirus since April 1, bringing the total number of cases on campus to 12.

On Friday, a staff member and a student reported positive diagnoses to the campus, according to a statement on the university's website.

The employee has not worked on campus since March 18 and the student has not been on campus since March 13, according to the statement.

MORE: Students create applications to assist in quarantine COVID-19, remote learning for UCLA Hackathon

Two more students and another staff member tested positive in April.

The university said that anyone in the campus community who may have been in close contact with infected people will be notified if they should isolate themselves.

"The increased availability of tests for COVID-19 will reveal more cases on our campus and local communities," the statement read. "To help curb the spread of COVID-19, keep a safe distance from others, wash your hands regularly, and cough or sneeze into tissues or sleeves."