UCI Medical Center nurses protest lack of personal protective equipment – Up News Info Los Angeles

– More than 50 ICU Medical Center nurses expressed frustration on Friday afternoon for what they say is the lack of personal protective equipment used to keep them and their patients safe.

"We are here today to demand that the ICU give us our PPE," said Maria Louviaux, a UCI health nurse.

The group of nurses and staff required that medical staff at the facility receive N95 respirator masks, an item they said was kept locked up.

"What do you want? PPE! When do we want it? Now," the group chanted as they marched with signs in the hospital's front yard.

"We are here to fight," said Louviaux. "Even to wear our surgical mask during our shift, we have to fight for it, and unless the nurses meet certain criteria, we are not allowed to wear masks." In fact, sometimes we feel intimidated and about to be intimidated by managers and directors. ”

UCI Health said in a statement that any staff member who wishes to wear masks can do so and that any medical worker who interacts with patients who have or are suspected of having COVID-19 should wear personal protective equipment for extension.

“Given the uncertainty about the future availability of these supplies, ICU health and medical centers throughout the University of California health system have adopted safe conservation protocols. This broad conservation effort includes keeping PPE safe so that it is available to healthcare workers who need it. ”

The nurses marched from the front garden of the hospital to the UCI Health administration with a request, but we were unable to cross the gate to deliver it.