Two Fairfield men injured in possible gang shooting – Up News Info San Francisco

FAIRFIELD (Up News Info SF) – Two 20-year-old men were injured Friday night in what authorities believe may have been a gang-related shooting in a Fairfield neighborhood, authorities said.

Fairfield Police responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection at Dover and East Tabor Avenues around 5:20 p.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered two men suffering from gunshot wounds. A 21-year-old man was transported to hospital in danger of death.

Head injuries The second victim, 20, was hospitalized with moderate injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, but no suspects have yet been identified, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Investigations Office at (707) 428-7600.