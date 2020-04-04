Twin Cities seeks course to avoid significant spring flooding – Up News Info

S T. PABLO (Up News Info) – The Mississippi River is expected to hit a minor flood stage over the weekend, but experts say this year's flood season is much better than they bargained for.

According to National Weather Service hydrologist Craig Schmidt, our heavy rains in the fall established what could have been a really bad flood season. But we have had an ideal melt and spring.

“Actually, we are in very good shape as it turned out. We didn't have much precipitation for spring for the most part. We had a total of 2 storms since the beginning of the year, with half an inch or more of rain or snow, ”said Schmidt.

And the flood season is not over yet, but Schmidt is optimistic.

“We are not completely clear, but things are looking really good. Looking at the long-term weather forecast, I don't see big storms in the next ten days, so that's also very helpful. That will continue to allow water to move through the system, "said Schmidt.

It won't be until mid or late April when Schmidt and the rest of the hydrologists from the National Weather Service will breathe a sigh of relief. That's when everything begins to green and the grass and tree roots will begin to absorb some of that water.

Both the 2020 melt and the 2019 melt were ideal. They really couldn't have been better. And that is rare.

"It is unprecedented for me to have two seasons where we were so prepared for potentially large floods and everything went well." I can't even put a return on that. It's quite shocking to be honest. "Schmidt said.

The Twin Cities may have dodged a bullet in the spring floods, but it appears the Red River Valley is in yet another potentially bad flood season.

The snow that just fell in that area will melt in the coming weeks, so that will be something that Craig and his team will continue to watch.

That water will flow north to Canada and will not affect the rivers in the Twin Cities.