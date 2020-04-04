WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump warned Saturday that the county could be heading into the "tougher,quot; weeks as the death toll from the coronavirus increases, but at the same time expressed growing impatience with the patterns of social distancing and said it is eager to reopen the country and its stagnant economy returns to normal.

"Unfortunately there will be a lot of deaths," Trump said in a grim start to his daily briefing on the pandemic. "There will be death."

Trump was joined by Vice President Mike Pence, the coordinator of the virus working group, Dr. Deborah Birx, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading infectious disease expert in the United States government. Each was very far from each other on the small stage.

Trump added a twist to his family drive for a drug that has not been clearly shown to work to stop the virus: He said he can start taking it as a preventive measure after consulting with his doctor, although there is no evidence to show that it works for Neither that.

Initially, the president had suggested that the country could reopen at Easter, but withdrew after seeing projections of a staggering number of deaths, even if the restrictive measures remain in place. But just days after extending strict national guidelines until the end of April, looking at historical unemployment levels and economic stagnation, he was speaking about the reopening as soon as possible and speaking Saturday with the leaders of professional sports leagues about filling out the stadiums again.

"This country was not designed to be closed," he said. "The cure cannot be worse than the problem."

The number of people infected in the US USA It has exceeded 300,000, with a death toll that exceeds 8,100; More than 3,500 of those deaths occur in New York State.

Much of the country has orders to stay home, including professional sports leagues that were among the first to suppress the pandemic. Trump spoke to top leaders by phone, including Roger Goodell of the National Football League and Adam Silver of the NBA, and told them he expected people to return to their seats as soon as possible.

"I want the fans to go back to the arenas," he said. "As long as we are ready, as soon as we can."

The virus has decimated the world of sports with the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League suspending their seasons indefinitely and the Major League Baseball postponing the start of their season. The NCAA basketball tournament was also canceled; so were spring college sports.

A person with knowledge of the call said some of the commissioners were not as optimistic as Trump due to concerns raised by public health officials, but appreciated the president's desire to give people hope and fans a reason to be. optimistic. The person requested anonymity to discuss the private call.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, who has three NFL teams in his state, was asked if he thought the NFL season would start on time in September. "I am not anticipating that will happen in this state," he said.

Hart-affected states were seeing cases increase. Trump suggested that some states were asking for more medical supplies than they actually needed. He said the goal was to stay several days ahead of critical medical needs in every state.

"The fear of scarcity has led to inflated requests," he said.

Louisiana authorities have said New Orleans is on track to run out of fans next week. Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat from New York, whose state is at the epicenter of the national pandemic with more than 113,700 confirmed cases as of Saturday morning, has called for fans for days. New York is poised to get more than 1,100 fans from China and Oregon.

Health officials offered some hope that social distance measures were working. Fauci said he saw the efforts in action as he went for a walk in Washington, DC, and noted that people were waiting six feet away for the restaurant to take him.

"As serious and difficult as this is, what we are doing is making a difference," Fauci said.

But even when Fauci urged Americans to be patient and let mitigation efforts work, Trump said: “Mitigation works. But again, we are not going to destroy our country. "

The previous booming economy had been among Trump's most important topic of conversation as he headed for the 2020 presidential election, but in recent weeks they have seen precipitous declines as the U.S. USA He faces the consequences of the virus that has closed businesses, destroyed airlines and forced many people into their homes.

The president also continued to promote hydroxychloroquine, a drug long used to treat malaria, rheumatoid arthritis, and lupus, after very small preliminary studies suggested that it could help prevent the coronavirus from entering cells and possibly help patients remove the virus earlier. But the drug has significant potential side effects, especially for the heart, and large studies are being done to see if it's safe and effective for treating COVID-19.

Trump suggested that he might consider whether he should start taking the drug, although he also said he would ask his doctor first. Some studies are testing whether hydroxychloroquine can help prevent infection in healthcare workers, but none have suggested that others, like the President, take it to prevent infection.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death.

___

AP professional soccer writer Rob Maaddi in Indian Shores, Florida contributed to this report.