Trump fires intelligence community that handled complaints that led to impeachment

President Trump has fired community intelligence inspector general Michael Atkinson, according to a letter from Mr. Trump obtained by Up News Info News. Atkinson handled the complaint from a whistleblower that led to Trump's impeachment.

Mr. Trump's letter was sent to Senators Richard Burr and Mark Warner, the heads of the Senate Intelligence Committee. He said Trump is "exercising my power as president,quot; to eliminate Atkinson.

"It is extremely important that we promote the economy, efficiency, and effectiveness of federal programs and activities," the letter says. But, the letter continued, it is "vital,quot; that Mr. Trump have "full confidence,quot; in the Inspector General, and "that is no longer the case."

The statute that created Atkinson's position says that Trump must notify Congress no later than thirty days before removing him from office. But a source familiar with the matter told Up News Info News that Atkinson was placed on immediate administrative leave.

Atkinson was rumored to be among officials the White House attacked after the impeachment proceedings concluded in February, although Trump had discussed Atkinson's expulsion as early as last fall, shortly after the revelations about the report. whistleblower filed at the ICIG office. First it arose.

In a statement, Warner, a Democrat, called it "outrageous,quot; that Trump would fire Atkinson "in the midst of a national emergency."

"The work of the intelligence community has never been about loyalty to a single individual; it is about keeping everyone safe from those who want to harm our country," Warner said. "We should all be deeply disturbed by continued attempts to politicize the nation's intelligence agencies."

Congressman Adam Schiff, chairman of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, called the firing "another blatant attempt by the President to gut the independence of the Intelligence Community and retaliate against those who dare expose presidential irregularities. In At a time when our country is dealing with a national emergency and needs people from the Intelligence Community to tell the truth to power, the President's decision on the night of death puts our country and national security at even greater risk "

Atkinson was involved in the early stages of what ultimately became the impeachment investigation against Trump. On August 12, 2019, a complainant filed a complaint about an interaction between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to the call transcript which was later revealed, the complainant said: "I have received information from various United States government officials that the President of the United States is using the power of his office to request interference from a foreign country in the elections of 2020 in the United States. This interference includes, among other things, putting pressure on a foreign country to investigate one of the president's main domestic political rivals. "

Federal law stipulates that the inspector general must investigate any report of an "urgent concern,quot; by an employee of the intelligence community and determine whether it "seems credible,quot; within two weeks. If so, the inspector general should report it to the director of national intelligence, whose office is responsible for overseeing the nation's 17 intelligence agencies.

Atkinson concluded that the complaint was credible enough to be considered an "urgent concern," and on August 26 he sent a letter to then-acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire, who left that position in February. In September, Atkinson wrote a letter to the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee revealing that Maguire decided not to send the complaint to Congress.

Atkinson's elimination is the latest in a series of dismissals at the top of the intelligence community's ranks, most of which have been concentrated in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. In February, Maguire was replaced by current acting director Richard Grenell, who is simultaneously serving as ambassador to Germany. Maguire's then-second-in-command, CIA career official Andrew Hallman, was also removed.

Trump then nominated the Republican congressman again John Ratcliffe from Texas, who previously withdrew his candidacy amid scrutiny of his national security credentials, to the permanent position of DNI, although it is not clear when a confirmation process can begin.

Earlier this month, Grenell also announced the removal of the acting director of the National Center on Counter-Terrorism (NCTC), career intelligence official Russ Travers, as well as his deputy. Trump nominated Christopher Miller, a former Army Special Forces officer, to replace Travers. Since then, two other senior NCTC officials have been filled by two other career officials, pending Miller's confirmation.

Kathryn Watson contributed reporting.