Tribeca Film Festival Goes Online to Present 2020 Programs After Coronavirus Delays Live Event

Tribeca Film Festival founder Jane Rosenthal announced that the meeting will now take place online after the live event was postponed.

The nineteenth annual in-person festival, which will take place in New York City in the middle of the month (April), has been postponed due to the coronavirus, but now moviegoers will have the opportunity to experience films, juries, awards and other elements of the assembly. In Internet.

"As humans, we are navigating unknown waters," Tribeca Film Festival CEO Rosenthal told Deadline in a statement announcing the move online on Friday (April 3). "While we cannot meet in person to close our arms, laugh and cry, it is important that we stay connected socially and spiritually. Tribeca is about resilience, and we fiercely believe in the power of artists to unite. We were founded after the devastation of September 11 (2001 New York City terror attacks) and it is in our DNA to unite communities through the arts. "

The festival will be held online at The Tribeca Industry Extranet Resource Hub from April 15-26, the same dates the original meeting would be held in person.