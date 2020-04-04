Tracy McGrady almost partnered with Allen Iverson on the 1999 exchange, but Stephen A. Smith screwed it up.

The 76ers almost had one of the best courts in NBA history, but the deal fell apart in part because of Stephen A. Smith.

Let's go back to 1999. Allen Iverson was three years in his NBA career and a developing star. He would end up as the NBA's leading scorer at the end of that 1999 season. Tracy McGrady had two years in his NBA career with the Raptors, but he was not at the star level he would show for years to come.

McGrady would leave the Raptors after that season as a free agent, but he was about to deal with the 76ers to team up with Iverson. In fact, the deal was already in place. Former 76ers general manager Billy King admitted this in a 2017 interview he did with 97.5 The Fanatic. Unfortunately, his interview was lost to the Internet archives, but there are enough remnants left for us to know that he talked about it.

Apparently, King also mentioned this story as an analyst on ESPN in 2008. The only real record we have of that is a short article from Real GM at the time that explained a few more details.

Billy King, who is now an ESPN analyst, revealed a trade he had arranged with the Raptors when he was GM of the Sixers. The Sixers reportedly sent Larry Hughes to Toronto for Tracy McGrady and a first-round pick. Stephen A. Smith broke the trade and the Raptors ended on cold feet and the deal fell through.

For whatever reason, news of this exchange appeared recently, and Stephen A. Smith confirmed that it was true.

There is actually an online record of Smith's column from 1999 where he revealed this information. At the time Smith was working for The Philadelphia Inquirer, where he primarily covered basketball. He was also a contributor to CNN / Sports Illustrated, where he provided information on McGrady's failed exchange.

76ers coach Larry Brown said he is not buying second-year guard Larry Hughes, but it certainly appears to be. With Tracy McGrady as a free agent this summer, the Toronto Raptors hung their third year ahead of the Sixers for Hughes just over a week ago. The Sixers, surprisingly, made the most intriguing conversations by asking for a first-round pick with McGrady. The Raptors are currently contemplating the offer.

As previous reports say, after Smith revealed the story, the Raptors went cold and pulled out of the deal. Toronto would have ended up with a solid player at Larry Hughes and a first-round pick, but he lost McGrady in free agency and got nothing.

Worse yet, NBA fans were deprived of McGrady and Iverson's possible backcourt in the Sixers. Both players were extremely young and about to enter their prime. This news is also added to McGrady's list of trade deals that never happened. In 2016 it was revealed that McGrady was almost traded for Scottie Pippen, but Michael Jordan vetoed the deal.