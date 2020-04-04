Toya Johnson's daughter Reginae Carter is labeled "Queen of Quarantine,quot; after her latest videos from home

Toya Johnson's daughter Reginae Carter is coming to the border at her home and is always looking for new ways to have fun. He has been sharing several videos on his social media account in which he plays all kinds of characters.

Check out the latest videos that made people call her the Queen of TikTok.

A follower said that name should have a lot of offers when all this is over because she is extremely entertaining with these videos: "I hope you have booked and busy when all this has made you crazy and entertaining."

Someone else said, "This girl is doing her best in her quarantine!" And a fan posted this: "And this is one of the reasons why we love Nae!" Get it lil mamas "@colormenae,quot;.

Another commenter said: ‘@colormenae has been kicking him at home! You go girl ", and a fan wrote:" Yasssss body !!! "I need those shoes too!"

Someone else posted this: "I love how you don't wear makeup every day … I mean I know we're in the house, but when we were outside, you weren't wearing too much yet, I love it."

After watching this second video, fans were laughing at the comments as if there was no tomorrow.

Someone said: shall I hope you have some contracts and offers after this quarantine ends. YOU IS A STAR BABY STAR ️❤️ ’and another follower also praised Nae:‘ Be an actress. You can do it !!!! I'd watch a movie or a show with you. "

These days, Nae has driven fans crazy with the videos she's been posting on her social media account, Instagram.

She has been showing off her acting skills even at 3 a.m. and fans can't get enough of it.

Many of his supporters said that his former BF, YFN Lucci, could be hitting the air these days after their 2019 split.



