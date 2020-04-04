Toya Johnson remembers promoting her and Reginae Carter's first book – check out the book sale!

Toya Johnson posted a video for a promotion she did with her daughter, Reginae Carter, for one of their books together. Check out the video he shared on his social media account, but also the amazing book that surprised his fans!

‘I really enjoyed shooting these promotional videos with @colormenae for our mother / daughter book,quot; You just don't get it ". This is the perfect book for mothers raising teenagers. Check it out! Toyawrightpublishing.com, "Toya captioned her post.

One of his fans said: ‘I need this now! Almost the throat checked my daughter yesterday. "

Another follower posted this message: "Girlllll,quot; Now I'm going through the same thing with my 17-year-old daughter "They don't seem to understand, we have to keep them together!"

Another commenter wrote, "There is nothing wrong with a working woman, as long as you spend time with your children, everything is fine," and one fan posted, "This was so cute! I can see that this is a cute short film."

Someone else praised Nae's acting skills: "Reginae is natural on screen. Haha, that phone 1 reminded me of myself.

A fan posted this: ‘@toyajohnson periodtt !!! Everyone is so concerned about Nae. I love your return ❤️🤣 Nae has been here alone 🤷🏽‍♀️ ’.

Toya also made fans happy when she said she had a book sale. Here's her announcement below:

‘If you are looking for a new book to read while you are inside. Don't miss out on this $ 10 book sale. "Toyawrightpublishing.com," Toya posted on her social media account.

Someone else said, & # 39; That was a great book, I gave it to my daughter when I finished reading it & # 39 ;, and a follower wrote this message: & # 39; Getting this for me and my 16 year old niece because I have to KEEP it my foot on her neck 💪🏾 … but she is my 💜.

Have you read any of Toya's books so far?



