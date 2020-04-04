Together again? Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan seen together after a messy breakup

WENN / Patricia Schlein

Miley Cyrus' sister and rapper, who briefly dated in 2018, are seen driving around Los Angeles in their Mercedes G-Wagon with a white puppy looking out the back window.

It is Noah Cyrus giving him a failed romance with Lil xan another chance? The singer has sparked the rumors after she was spotted along with her ex-rapper boyfriend in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon, April 3.

In some photos circulating online, Noah could be seen sitting in the passenger seat of his Mercedes G-Wagon while Xan was behind the wheel. The sister of Miley Cyrus she appeared to be free of makeup and her hair was parted in the middle. As for the young rapper, he donned a bright red beanie and a white T-shirt.

However, Noah and Xan were not alone during their outing. A white puppy was photographed looking out the back window. It remains to be seen what the current state of their relationship is, although some people have assumed that they are back together.

Noah and Xan briefly dated in 2018. Although it didn't last long, their romance managed to get people's attention due to their PDA-uploaded photo on the red carpet at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, where Xan was all over Noah.

Several months after the event, the two engaged in a very public breakup with Xan claiming that Noah cheated on him. The "This Is Us" singer quickly denied the rumors in various tearful Instagram posts. "I'm sorry if things are confusing right now and I'll try to explain it more, like in the next few days, but I love you guys and I don't want to keep you in the dark," he said in a video. "And sorry, I never did anything that They accuse me and I woke up confused, with a text message from my mother asking what was happening and I didn't know it. "

She continued, "If you're in a relationship, never let a man make you feel like you're less of yourself, or that you're the problem, when you were the one sitting there to be with someone."