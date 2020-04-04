Tips for parents: enter the next week of more prepared distance learning – Up News Info

– Congratulations parents: many of you have survived the first week of distance learning. It has certainly been a learning curve for students, and especially for parents.

Up News Info spoke to a home school expert, so that next week you can come in more prepared.

"People are overwhelmed, they are going crazy," said Rey Sirakavit of Elk River.

But it does not have to be like that. The former teacher has homeschooled three children. He also helps lead a North Minneapolis-based home education group, Black Homeschool Scholars with Swag. They are part of the state group Harmabee.

Sirakavit says her advice to parents of children who are just learning at a distance: "That is the most important thing I want to emphasize to parents, you have this, you can handle this."

She says it is important to remain calm and confident.

“It really saddens me because people feel that they are inept and incompetent and that they are our own children, right? Therefore, we must feel empowered to educate our children, "said Sirakavit.

She says don't try to replicate a normal school environment, create a comfortable rhythm. And he says that students need much less "seating time,quot; than in a traditional setting.

"Maybe it's an hour for a kindergarten kid, going up to fifth grade maybe 2½ to 3 hours, getting to high school is probably more like 6 hours, but it's definitely not 8 hours, in any sense of the imagination " It is really flexible depending on what your children need and the age of your children. "

She says that reading, writing, and math are key and that it is okay to take breaks between lessons.

"If we are trying to force a schedule, it is going to make you feel stressed and they are stressed," Sirakavit said.

She says remembering the best thing about homeschooling is that time is precious.

"I have three children that I have homeschooled and I would definitely say the relationship is much stronger because of homeschooling," he said.

She says she has time to share devotions and games with her son, without the rush of daily routine.

Just remember: squeeze a little time for yourself.

"I'm going to sit in the car and read and have some tea," he said.

Sirakavit says it is also important that parents act not as if they have to help with distance learning, but that they want to. It will help decrease everyone's anxiety.