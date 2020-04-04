Tiny Harris and Shekinah Anderson share the second part of their first show together: King Harris is a special guest

The other day, Tiny Harris made fans happy when she revealed that she and Shekinah Jo Anderson have a new show together, and she also shared an online clip for her fans. Now, she told people that the second part was out, and she made fans happy with a video featuring her and Shekinah showing off some dance moves.

‘So me and @thatshekinah had to try this #SavageChallenge, we clearly needed more practice, but 🖕🏼 follow our new # 2 YouTube #TheTinyJoShow part of our first show! @colormenae and @zonniquejailee sat down with us !! Tune in … 💋 🙏🏽👑‼ ️ # Tiny #Shekinah #TheTinyJoShow #Talkshow #Podcast #Savage #Atl #Entertainment #Laughter #comedy, "Tiny captioned her post.

People praised Tiny's movement and criticized Shekinah for allegedly inventing her dance.

Someone said, "So we see who the natural dancer is between the two, Tiny is so talented," and another follower posted the following message: "Tiny moves the camera back so we can see your whole body. Good job, I'm going to try it. "

Another follower said: "Shekinah is not moving a damn thing,quot; ️ not even a wiggle on her toe‼ ️ ’and a commenter posted this:" Shekinah the one who needs practice hahaha screwed you up. "

Here's the second part of the women's show that Tiny shared on her YouTube channel. Tiny's son King Harris is a special guest in this case.

Someone said: ‘I agree with Shekinah. These women no longer respect themselves. She has valid points just a fun installment, I love her. 😂 ’

Another follower commented, "You're right, I'm from Knoxville Tennessee and our entire city has been ill since November 2019, I think we already had it."

A person on YouTube said: Yu Yuuup … my nails are breaking! Lol I miss you but my nail beds are thankful for that haha. "

Tiny has been socially estranged along with his family these days.



