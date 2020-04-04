Tiger Shroff recreates the Keanu Reeves action scene from The Matrix

When it comes to training, action, and heavy hitting, our very own Tiger Shroff has been compared to everyone from Sylvester Stallone to Bruce Lee. With his well-choreographed action sequences in his movies or in the exercise videos he posts on social media, Tiger Shroff is Bollywood's undisputed action hero right now.

By posting a pretty funny video to social media today, Tiger recreated a famous scene from the Matrix movies starring Keanu Reeves. He captioned the video: "Me after watching all three matrix movies in a row. Tribute to #theone."

Disha Patani also approved of her fun video by dropping some applause emojis in the comment section. Well, you already have Rambo in your kitty, maybe Matrix can be next for this star.