Tiger Among Wild Animals Found During Texas Home Drug Search – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

MERCEDES, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Authorities seized animals, including a white Bengal tiger, lynx, kinkajou, porcupine, llama, emus and deer after finding them at a South Texas residence while executing a search warrant last week.

Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Sammy Parks said Friday that the search warrant filed on March 25 at the five-acre house in Mercedes was related to a narcotics investigation.

The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife said gamekeepers had to slaughter the lynx and deer. Parks said the other animals were taken to a zoo for a medical evaluation.

