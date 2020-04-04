Thousands of Zoom recordings exposed due to the way Zoom names recordings

Thousands of Zoom cloud recordings have been exposed on the web due to the way Zoom names its recordings, according to a report by The Washington Post. Apparently, the recordings are named "identically,quot; and many have been published in unprotected Amazon Web Services (AWS) cubes, allowing them to be found through an online search.

A search engine that can look through the cloud storage space produced more than 15,000 Zoom recordings, according to The Washington Post. Apparently "thousands,quot; of clips have also been uploaded to YouTube and Vimeo. The Washington Post He said he could watch recordings of therapy sessions, orientations, business meetings, elementary classes, and more.

Zoom has been notified of the problem, reports The Washington Post, But it's unclear if the company will change the way it names the videos.

"Zoom notifies participants when a host chooses to record a meeting and provides a secure way for hosts to store recordings," Zoom said in a statement to The edge. “Zoom meetings are only recorded at the host's discretion, either locally on the host machine or in the Zoom cloud. If the hosts later choose to upload their meeting recordings elsewhere, we urge them to be extremely cautious and transparent with meeting participants, carefully considering whether the meeting contains confidential information and the reasonable expectations of the participants. "

Zoom has come under intense scrutiny over its security and privacy practices due to the massive increase in users, while people are forced to stay home due to the new coronavirus, and a number of problems have come to light. Just yesterday, Zoom corrected its "malware-like,quot; macOS installer, patched a Windows vulnerability, and LinkedIn suspended a Zoom integration that exposed users' LinkedIn profiles. But the company also promised to freeze the features for 90 days to focus on fixing privacy and security issues.

Correction: We have removed the language that implies that Zoom has control over AWS bucket hosting.