"This year's WrestleMania is the most important of all time," says WWE superstar Kofi Kingston – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML7420d4f98f7f76e54fdb42ffb913ef4776%

What a difference a year can make. At this time last year, prior to WrestleMania 35, WWE superstar Kofi Kingston was about to experience the crown jewel of his career. He was about to shock the world by defeating Daniel Bryan to capture the first WWE Championship of his 11-year journey and embark on an unlikely six-month career as the face of the Slap brand. The moment of that night at MetLife Stadium in the shadow of New York City was what dreams are made of.

Heading into this year's WrestleMania, Kingston is ready to fight once again. Only this time he is fighting alongside the rest of the world that he is fighting the worst pandemic in more than a century. The coronavirus outbreak forced WWE to abandon plans to run at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa and instead pre-record the biggest show of the year from its considerably smaller training facility in nearby Orlando without the assistance of fanatics.

WWE remains one of the few sports and entertainment platforms that is still producing new content, as the vast majority of major sports leagues and production companies worldwide have stopped.

The introductory package for WWE programming used to say that the world is watching. In fact, the world is seeing hundreds of thousands of our loved ones fall victim to an invisible enemy that is taking lives indiscriminately. Fear, panic, and confusion are the predominant emotions felt morning, noon, and night.

Kingston sees this weekend's historic WrestleMania as much more than just a show. Spanning two nights for the first time, with Rob Gronkowski hosting, the event is providing a much-needed escape for fans. The problems will still be there after the final bell rings. But for those hours when WWE Superstars perform, fans can get lost in the action and forget about all the rage outside their door. It is a way to transport yourself to a happier time.

That makes this year's WrestleMania perhaps the most important of all time.

I had a chance to catch up with Kingston as he prepares for WrestleMania 36 to air this weekend, and see himself (as part of New Day) compete for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship in a Triple Threat Ladder Match. This is the first year that you will be able to see the show with your family. For a man who generally travels hundreds of days a year, if there is one thing to be thankful for in these difficult times, it is that he can spend a lot of time with his wife and young children.

>> READ: WrestleMania 36 Elections: Drew McIntyre faces Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship

The circumstances leading up to this year's WrestleMania are very different from what happened a year ago in New York. I'm curious about your feelings when you fought your game on this year's WrestleMania day against what you felt last year at MetLife Stadium.

I think, for me, regardless of any WrestleMania in the future, I don't know if there will be anything that can match me last year, because that was the culmination of not just an 11-year journey, but a lifetime journey. That was my dream when I was a child. He wanted to fight for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. Now that was about to happen.

This year, it is very different. The WrestleMania we had was no one in the crowd, in a much smaller building. But at the same time, it's still WrestleMania, and I think we as artists can't help but get up. Especially for us as WWE Superstars, we pride ourselves on being able to uplift people in these difficult times.

This is how we have always been. Even if it is, for example, like the armed forces. When we pay tribute to the troops and go abroad and we can smile on the face of an officer or on the face of a soldier. We don't know what happened the day before or what will happen the next day. But we do know that for the moments that we are there, we can put smiles on people's faces, and they can forget all of that. And now it is on a larger scale, because we are doing it with the nation in this state of uncertainty and without knowing what will happen with schooling or simply with the lives of people in general.

There was a lot of uncertainty that led to the cancellation of the originally scheduled event at Raymond James Stadium. WrestleMania was one of the last dominoes to drop after all the other leagues that paused or completely canceled its season. What was it like for you as an interpreter? Were you still holding out hope as that got closer and closer?

I think there is always a feeling of hope. And I think we all wanted WrestleMania to clarify everything, because there are so many people, not just us as Superstars. We work all year to get to this day bigger than life. And there are many people who have not been to WrestleMania, and this will be their first WrestleMania. You want to be able to do that in front of a crowd, and you always have this hope that it will happen the way you want it to.

But as time went on and we saw security concerns and everything started to unfold, we decided to do it the way we did. And people's safety is of utmost importance. So that's really the route everyone decided to take, and we just had to find a way to try to make it work, again, to be able to smile on people's faces all the time. But I think that, like everyone else, we are beginning to realize the seriousness of the situation worldwide. This has never happened before on this grand scale. So we are all learning together and we all try to make it all work.

>> READ: The latest in the world of Pro Wrestling

He was talking to Keith Lee earlier this week, and he said that without the fans in the stands, there just isn't as much adrenaline, or at least it's very different. And so, he said he felt things the most in the ring. He specifically said that when he got hit in the ear last week, it really shook him up. Do you have a similar experience?

The crowd definitely provides that adrenaline rush, and I'd be lying to you if I said it was the same. But, for me, I've been to many different WrestleManias, and especially on a scale as big as it was to me last year, there aren't many things that do, I don't mean to bother me … But At this point in My career, I can still get people, just lift them up without letting the crowd affect me as much as when I was younger.

So I was able to find a way to provide a fair sense of motivation for myself. And I've been able to lean a little more on that side since WrestleMania, obviously more than I've had at different WrestleManias. I think that as performers, it's important that we also … I don't know, it's just the way we approach the situation. I just think it's important to be able to have that element where you can motivate yourself to go out. But at the same time, it's a very, very different experience, not having fans there. But you just have to find that motivation and that drive from somewhere else.

The silver lining to all this is that you probably have a chance to spend a lot more time with your family. What are some of the things that you are doing to have fun while all this is going on? On Instagram, they posted photos where you guys were having robot adventures or something.

Man, it has been amazing. As you were saying, the bright side of all this, I've never been home so consistently for so long. For the past decade, moreover, I have been constantly on the road. I haven't been home for four weeks straight. Now, for the past month, I think I've been home for, I don't know, maybe 75%. And now just being home is amazing.

I have to teach my son how to play checkers. We are actually playing chess right now. I am teaching you how to play chess. We have gone fishing. There is a fishing pond just across the street from where we live, so we go there. He whispers in my ear that he caught four fish. He and I caught our first fish the same day. I had never fished before, and they wanted to fish and our neighbors also fish. I wonder, "Okay, well, let's do it, and we're all learning together." It has been an incredible time.

I have a harmonica that I've been talking to like a robot, tuning in and singing sleep songs. So we are having the best time. As you said on Instagram, my wife made them some robot outfits, so they had to do that. And I'm here for all of that. And normally, I wouldn't be here for that. So I am really enjoying living life. As uncomfortable and abnormal as the situation is, I feel like I'm having a normal parental life right now. Most people experience that long with their children, and I am experiencing that. And I love every moment. So you take your time at home in any way you can get it. Unfortunately, it's been at the expense of this terrifying coronavirus, but in our home and quarantine right now, it's great. I'm enjoying it. I am enjoying it to the best of my ability.

You can really see WrestleMania at home with your family this year. What parties are you eager to see with everyone?

Well, definitely watching our Ladder Match, myself, The Usos, Miz Morrison. You know, New Day, Miz Morrison and the Usos going to it. It will be a great match. We all have such good chemistry, and history there, everyone vying for the Tag Team Championship titles. It's very real. You know, everyone wants to be the best. So that's the game I'm looking forward to the most.

But if I had to choose a second one, then I have to say Drew McIntyre versus Brock Lesnar. This is a guy, again, who has been working for so long, and is finally getting his chance to achieve his dream. And many people are behind him. And it's great to watch, because Drew and I have had a few battles that day and we have trained together. We have emerged through the system together. He ended up leaving the company, coming back, and now he's rising to the top of the ranks. And you love to see something like this happen to someone who deserves it, who has been working so hard for so long. And I would like to see Brock Lesnar lose, so I can also support Drew McIntyre in that regard.

There are a lot of great matches on the card, and I think people will be more than entertaining, pleasantly surprised at the quality of the matches, as it is with every WrestleMania. This one will be no different, you simply will not have fans in the crowd. But everyone who watches at home will be impressed.

Chuck Carroll is a former professional wrestling broadcaster and referee turned sports media personality. He once appeared on Monday Night RAW when he featured Robert Griffin III with a WWE title in the Redskins' locker room.

Follow him on Twitter @ChuckCarrollWLC.